Happy Bitcoin $100K Day: Here's How Nayib Bukele, Brian Armstrong, And Peter Schiff Reacted To The Historic Milestone

Bitcoin BTC/USD, some sixteen years after its inception as a lesser-known decentralized digital money, is now worth over $100,000. Yes, you heard it right!

What happened: The world's largest digital asset breached the historic frontier, Wednesday night, after tantalizing the cryptocurrency community for the past ten days at values slightly below it.

The marquee achievement was celebrated with immense enthusiasm.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, known globally for steering his country toward an all-in Bitcoin strategy, laughed at those who questioned his approach.

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, who evangelized Bitcoin's corporate adoption, said he would throw a $100,000 party.

There is going to be a 100K Party. 🚀https://t.co/Vo52KQZRe5 — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) December 5, 2024

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong wished everyone a "Happy Bitcoin $100,000 Day." deeming the asset as the best-performing asset of the last 12 years.

If you bought $100 of Bitcoin when Coinbase was founded in June 2012, it would now be worth about $1,500,000.



If you kept the $100 USD you'd only be able to purchase about $73 worth of goods today.



Bitcoin is the best performing asset of the last 12 years, and it's still early… pic.twitter.com/dvBgX5K7or — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) December 5, 2024

Silicon Valley investor and prominent cryptocurrency advocate Balaji Srinivasan said, "The first $100,000 is the hardest."

The first $100,000 is the hardest. pic.twitter.com/igjg5eO9Mb — Balaji (@balajis) December 5, 2024

Prominent pro-Bitcoin voices from the political fraternity also cheered the event.

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), who has proposed a bill for a strategic Bitcoin reserve, wrote on X, "Don't stop ₿elieving.VBitcoin reaches $100,000."

Don't stop ₿elieving. Bitcoin reaches $100k! — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) December 5, 2024

Vijay Boyapati, author of “The Bullish Case for Bitcoin,” predicted that Bitcoin's next move would be "swift and violent."

"There is very little supply now. Everyone who had $100,000 as their “magic number” is gone."

Jeremy Powell calling #Bitcoin digital gold is the biggest endorsement of bitcoin yet, if you understand where financial power lies. Bigger than Fink or even Trump. — Vijay Boyapati (@real_vijay) December 4, 2024

Amid the enthusiasm, staunch Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff attributed Bitcoin's rise to government intervention and political payoffs.

"What couldn’t be done in a free market was achieved through the cohesive power of the state," Schiff argued.

It's ironic that #Bitcoin only hit $100k by buying off politicians and getting in bed with government. Without expected government intervention, this milestone never would have been hit. What couldn't be done in a free market was achieved through the cohesive power of the state. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) December 5, 2024

Price Action: Meanwhile, Bitcoin continued to push well over $100,000, trading at $103,158.89, up 7.58% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

