Joe Rogan's Bitcoin Pile Has Grown Over 30000% In Value, But He Hasn't Sold: Conviction-Based HODLing Or Has The Podcast King Lost His Keys?

Joe Rogan has become one of the world's most successful podcasters in recent years, with influential figures like tech mogul Elon Musk, boxing legend Mike Tyson, renowned whistleblower Edward Snowden, and President-elect Donald Trump appearing on his “The Joe Rogan Experience” show.

But aside from a plethora of topics he enjoys discussing, Rogan has also exhibited significant interest in Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world's largest cryptocurrency, and even holds some in his portfolio.

What happened: Way back in April 2024, Rogan publicly shared details of his Bitcoin address.

Looking up the address on mempool—a site that tracks Bitcoin transactions and block movements 24×7—revealed a balance of 5.243 BTCs, translating to $502,011 at current market prices.

The fascinating bit was that Rogan hasn’t spent any Bitcoin in over a decade. Exactly 10 years ago, the value of his stash was $1,645, reflecting a mammoth 30417.4% upside.

Analysis of the balance history revealed a gradual increase in holdings beginning in late April, around the time he went public with his address.

By December of the same year, the balance had risen to 5, after which it began to plateau. Since then, it stabilized around the 5.24 level.

While HODLing for such long periods could imply Rogan's conviction on Bitcoin's potential, other observers had different explanations.

Bitcoin technologist Jameson Lopp said in a February X post, "How much you wanna bet he lost the key?"

Joe's got 5 coins sitting in an address that was never spent from after a decade. How much you wanna bet he lost the key?https://t.co/JdilMGpTFI pic.twitter.com/nMux3XpAGq — Jameson Lopp (@lopp) February 6, 2024

Another user, Daniel Brr, urged Rogan to hand over the Bitcoins to charity if the amount isn't too significant for him.

"Seems like he just forgot people gave him BTC at that address and doesn’t care either way, so I think it would be better to give it to charity than eventually losing track of it," Brr added.

Joe, if you're going to let 5 bitcoin sit in the this wallet forever and don't really care, because $200,000 is basically an uninteresting amount of pocket change to you, I think you should give it to charity (assuming you still have the keys). https://t.co/MQ6lwXE0GF — Daniel Ƀrrr (@csuwildcat) February 6, 2024

Why It Matters: While Rogan may be unmindful of his Bitcoin stash, his faith in the apex cryptocurrency hasn't shaken.

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast with OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman, Rogan called Bitcoin the "real fascinating cryptocurrency" and one with the most likelihood of becoming a "universal viable currency."

Rogan first mentioned Bitcoin on his podcast more than 10 years ago, in 2013. At that time, the digital asset traded at $123. The rest, as they say, is history.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $95,524.55, up 2.77% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

