If You Had Invested $100 In Bitcoin When Joe Rogan First Mentioned It On His Podcast 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

This week marks the ten-year anniversary of Joe Rogan mentioning Bitcoin BTC/USD for the first time on his show.

What Happened: Bitcoin Historian Pete Rizzo on Thursday said Sept. 24 was the date of Rogan’s interview with libertarian philosopher Stefan Molyneux, which first aired in 2013.

During their wide-ranging conversation, topics such as atheism and fiat currency were discussed.

Rogan in the podcast said, “There have only been 240 different paper monies. Some government issues some bullsh*t currency, and then it blows up, then they issue some new currency, and there’s only one of them that’s still in circulation – the British pound, which has lost like 97% of its value. The dollar has lost 98% of its value.”

Molyneux further delved into how inflation had contributed to the struggles and ultimate collapse of empires like ancient Rome. Prompted by this discussion, Rogan posed the question, “Can we Bitcoin our way out of this?”

Why It Matters: If you had invested $100 in BTC when the episode aired you'd have $ 21,023 in profit which means over 21,000% return on investment.

At the time of Rogan’s mention, Bitcoin was trading at an average global price of approximately $123.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $26,615 today, down 1.56% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

