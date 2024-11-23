Musk Tweet Sparks Dogecoin Surge, Fuels Speculation On X Payments

Dogecoin DOGE/USD experienced a 5% surge following a tweet by Elon Musk on X. This has sparked fresh speculations about the imminent payments service on Musk’s social app.

What Happened: Musk’s Friday post, which featured a screenshot of podcaster Joe Rogan’s X profile, triggered the increase in Dogecoin’s price.

The post displayed a unique dollar icon, different from the app’s tipping service, leading to speculations that it could be related to the anticipated X Payments service.

Have to say that @joerogan's profile description is awesome 😂 pic.twitter.com/6Z8hUAQIBj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2024

Musk responded to the speculation with a simple “true”, further fueling the rumors. Dogecoin’s price has historically been influenced by payment-related news from any of Musk’s ventures, including X, formerly known as Twitter.

True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2024

There are speculations that once the service is live, it might support transactions with digital assets like DOGE, given Musk’s known fondness for the token.

Musk’s electric car company, already accepts DOGE payments for certain merchandise purchases in its online store.

Over the past 24 hours, DOGE has advanced 6.16% and at the time of writing it was trading at $0.4332, outperforming the stagnant Bitcoin BTC/USD prices. The token has risen 190% over the past month, trading at its highest level since May 2021.

Why It Matters: The surge in Dogecoin’s price following Musk’s tweet is significant as it highlights the influence Musk has over the cryptocurrency market.

His tweet sparked speculations about the forthcoming X Payments service, which could potentially support transactions with digital assets like DOGE.

This is particularly noteworthy given Musk’s known fondness for the token and the fact that his electric car company, Tesla Inc., already accepts DOGE payments for certain merchandise purchases.

The rise in DOGE’s price also outperformed the stagnant bitcoin prices, indicating a growing interest in alternative cryptocurrencies.

