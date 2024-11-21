Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Prepping For An Early Thanksgiving: 'BTC Is Currently (Less Than) One ETH Away From $100,000,' Says Trader

by Khyathi Dalal, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 21, 2024 5:04 PM | 2 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 5.6% higher to $3.3 trillion, surrounded by positive developments.
  • One trader sees Bitcoin tracking average returns of earlier halving years, while another notes it is not yet close to the top.

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher, with Bitcoin approaching $100,000, Solana ETF talks picking up steam and XRP gaining on Gary Gensler announcing his resignation on Donald Trump‘s inauguration day.

CryptocurrencyPrice    Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD $97,986+3.1%
Ethereum ETH/USD $3,348+8.7%
Solana SOL/USD $253.64+7.1%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.3841 +1.9%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00002454 +2.2%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 8.5% and daily active addresses up by 0.4%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 11,911 to 13,321 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 89%.
  • Coinglass data reports 139,421 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $469.70 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

CryptocurrencyPrice    Gains +/-
Optimism OP/USD $2.10+26.3%
Arbitrum ARB/USD $0.79+26.2%
Starknet STRK/USD $0.5031+18.6%

Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices chasing the all-time high levels, crypto trader Kaleo tweeted "Bitcoin is currently one Ethereum away from $100,000."

Benjamin Cowen explained Bitcoin is tracking the average returns of prior halving years and if this trend continues Bitcoin could reach $120,000.

Crypto trader Kevin explained that despite BTC nearing $100,000, there is minimal hype compared to the 2020-2021 bull run.

He highlights a lack of live streams, sensational thumbnails, and low engagement across platforms, along with muted sentiment on Google Trends.

He believes investors' focus on altcoins and frustration with lack of movement could be one factor while market not reaching euphoric stage could signal still far away from cycle's peak.

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesExpert IdeasStories That Matter
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved