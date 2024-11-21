XRP Price Up 8%: What Is Going On With Ripple?

XRP XRP/USD is up 8% over the past 24 hours, gaining momentum as news of SEC Chairman Gary Gensler stepping down sends bullish signals across the market.
What Happened: Gensler announced his resignation effective January 20, 2025, which has been interpreted as a positive development for Ripple.
XRP's price surged 8% on Thursday, contributing to a 51% gain over the past week and a remarkable 120.2% increase over the past month.
This development is seen as a turning point for Ripple and its associated cryptocurrency, XRP, amid its ongoing legal battles with the SEC.
Statistics: CryptoQuant Korea observed a significant rise in XRP deposits on Binance, primarily driven by retail traders.
This marks the end of an 18-month trend of consistent withdrawals.
The 30-day moving average revealed a net inflow of 470 transactions, the highest influx in nearly two years.
Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez described Gensler's resignation as "the best thing that could happen to Ripple" and set a price target of $2 for XRP.
DonAlt praised XRP's price action, expressing confidence in a breakout above $0.70 resistance, with a forecasted next stop at $1.6. In a lighter tone, he joked, "ETH flips BTC, XRP flips ETH, everything implodes."
CrediBULL Crypto predicted XRP would achieve a new all-time high "quicker than most expect," projecting outperformance against Bitcoin and Ethereum.
