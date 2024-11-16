Scaramucci: Trump's Crypto Support Could Push Bitcoin To $150K

Skybridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci anticipates a significant increase in Bitcoin’s value, foreseeing a potential shift towards a less politicized regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies under the upcoming U.S. administration.

What Happened: Scaramucci, who will be a headline speaker at Benzinga's upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Tuesday, expressed optimism about U.S. crypto policy in a recent interview with Saxo.

Being a significant investor in Bitcoin BTC/USD and Solana SOL/USD, Scaramucci believes that a depoliticized regulatory landscape could fuel growth in the decentralized finance and blockchain sectors.

Scaramucci predicts Bitcoin’s value could surge to $150,000 if the regulatory issues are addressed. He also mentioned that ex-U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Jay Clayton and former Acting Comptroller of the Currency Brian Brooks are allegedly working on a “100-day plan” to revise stablecoin legislation and clarify asset classifications.

According to Scaramucci, this move could greatly benefit the cryptocurrency sector.

Also Read: Anthony Scaramucci Says Crypto Will Soar If This Presidential Candidate Wins The Election: ‘I Think We’ll See All-Time Highs For Bitcoin And Other Assets’

Despite his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris over Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential race, Scaramucci recognized Trump’s positive stance on cryptocurrencies and expressed his readiness to contribute to shaping crypto regulations if given the opportunity.

However, he cautioned that Trump’s isolationist policies could potentially impact the U.S. economy negatively.

“I think Bitcoin has been suppressed by U.S. faulty politicized regulation and so this is one of the good things about the Trump administration they're going to depoliticize the cryptocurrency regulations be very good for crypto,” he said during the interview.

Why It Matters: The potential shift towards a less politicized regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies could lead to significant growth in the defi and blockchain sectors.

This change, coupled with the proposed updates to stablecoin legislation and asset categorizations, could provide a more favorable environment for cryptocurrencies, potentially driving their values higher.

Scaramucci’s prediction of Bitcoin reaching $150,000 reflects this optimism. However, the impact of political changes on the regulatory landscape remains to be seen.

Read Next

Bitcoin To Hit $1 Million In Next 10 To 18 Months, Says Crypto Analyst: ‘We're Still So Early In The Bitcoin Story'