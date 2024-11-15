AI Meme Coin GOAT Joins $1 Billion Club—Can It Target The Likes Of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu?

Goatseus Maximus GOAT/USD has seen impressive gains, climbing 35.3% over the past week. The rally places the AI meme coin at the forefront of the meme coin market, with traders anticipating further upside.

What Happened: The gain pushed its valuation to $1 billion placing it in the top ten of the meme coin board.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend Goatseus Maximus GOAT/USD $1.02 $1 Billion +10.7% +33% Popcat POPCAT/USD $1.67 $1.6 Billion -5.9% +9.9%

Trader Notes: With prices picking up steam, crypto trader Lucky sees GOAT price action quite similar to painful Popcat price action before its own "bull run."

Crypto trader Aylo predicts a bullish trend for the meme coin.

Daan Crypto Trades sees GOAT finally getting the breakout, saying the AI meme coin is showing resilience, with dips being quickly bought up, signaling strong support.

A breakout is anticipated due to its bullish chart pattern. As a leader in the AI meme coin meta, GOAT still lacks a Binance spot listing, but such a development could further boost its momentum.

