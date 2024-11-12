Dogecoin Is The 'Best Trump Proxy,' Industry Expert Claims

by Khyathi Dalal, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 12, 2024 2:55 PM | 2 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • Alex Fazel of Swissborg spotlights meme coins, projecting growth for Dogecoin as the "best Trump proxy."
  • While his main portfolio is in Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum, his meme coin investments include Dogecoin, GOAT, Popcat and Toshi.

Alex Fazel, Chief Partnership Officer at Swissborg, sees Dogecoin DOGE/USD as the "best Trump proxy", highlighting its potential to reach one dollar.

What Happened: Fazel shared his portfolio in a post on X, saying that meme coins make up a small and speculative portion of his holdings, while his primary investments are Bitcoin, Solana, Ethereum and a few DeFi and AI projects.

Fazel sees Goatseus Maximus GOAT/USD as an "OG meme" with staying power, recently gaining a Bybit listing and potentially a Binance spot listing soon.

His other meme holdings include Popcat POPCAT/USD, Toshi TOSHI/USD and Peanut The Squirrel PNUT/USD as a rising mascot meme. Toshi and Popcat are each “backed by strong communities,” according to the expert.

He predicted, "After a long period of consolidation, the chart also looks ready to send."

Benzinga Future of Digital Assets conference

Also Read: ‘Buckle Up’ For The Bull Market’s ‘Most Fun Phase,’ Says Industry Expert: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin About To Enter The ‘Euphoria’ Stage

The expert provides insight into the meme coin market, which has seen significant growth and volatility in recent years. His tweet serves as a reminder of the potential upside in the meme coin market, despite its inherent risks and volatility.

Price Action: Dogecoin is up 20% over the past 24 hours, trading at 38 cents.

What’s Next: The influence of meme coins is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

