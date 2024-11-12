Dogecoin Is The 'Best Trump Proxy,' Industry Expert Claims

Alex Fazel, Chief Partnership Officer at Swissborg, sees Dogecoin DOGE/USD as the "best Trump proxy", highlighting its potential to reach one dollar.
What Happened: Fazel shared his portfolio in a post on X, saying that meme coins make up a small and speculative portion of his holdings, while his primary investments are Bitcoin, Solana, Ethereum and a few DeFi and AI projects.
Fazel sees Goatseus Maximus GOAT/USD as an "OG meme" with staying power, recently gaining a Bybit listing and potentially a Binance spot listing soon.
His other meme holdings include Popcat POPCAT/USD, Toshi TOSHI/USD and Peanut The Squirrel PNUT/USD as a rising mascot meme. Toshi and Popcat are each “backed by strong communities,” according to the expert.
He predicted, "After a long period of consolidation, the chart also looks ready to send."
The expert provides insight into the meme coin market, which has seen significant growth and volatility in recent years. His tweet serves as a reminder of the potential upside in the meme coin market, despite its inherent risks and volatility.
Price Action: Dogecoin is up 20% over the past 24 hours, trading at 38 cents.
What’s Next: The influence of meme coins is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.
