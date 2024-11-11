Move Over Dogecoin And Shiba Inu—This Dogcoin Is An 'Underrated, Non-Consensus Play,' According To A Millionaire Trader

Floki FLOKI/USD, dubbed as an “underrated” meme coin by traders, could catch up to Dogecoin’s DOGE/USD gains soon, according to sentiment on social media.

What Happened: Crypto trader Unipcs shared his fondness for betting on "underrated, non-consensus plays," naming Floki as his top pick. He noted in a post on X on Monday that despite being overlooked by the crypto community, Floki has consistently outperformed most other cryptocurrencies and predicts a potential breakout for Floki from its current trend.

He added that Floki is the only meme coin that has managed to reach its all-time high valuation of $3.5 billion this year, outpacing even well-known meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, which have yet to hit their all-time highs.

In another tweet, Unipcs stated that he believes Floki to pull a more aggressive move than Dogecoin very soon.

Another trader, Bluntz Capital, echoed this sentiment, pointing to a "major 3-month accumulation break" that could signal significant upcoming growth. Jelle, another analyst, expects Floki to follow in the path of meme coin leaders with an additional surge.

Also Read: ‘Meme Coin Supercycle’ Means 13 Out Of Top 20 Outperforming Tokens Are Memes: Will Shiba, Dogecoin Be First To Reach $100B?

Why It Matters: Unipcs’ bullish view of Floki Inu may encourage more investors to consider it seriously. Floki's achievements and active ecosystem make it a potentially attractive play for those looking for the next big opportunity in meme coins.

Crypto trader Scofield emphasized the unique strengths of FLOKI compared to other meme coins like DOGE and SHIB, expressing growing conviction in its potential.

Key reasons for Floki’s edge include major partnerships with industry leaders, a suite of practical products (such as Valhalla, FlokiFi, staking and a trading bot), and ongoing global marketing campaigns.

The trader hints that dismissing FLOKI could mean missing out on the next big opportunity in meme coins.

Price Action: Floki is up 52% over the past seven days and 32% over the past 30 days.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock