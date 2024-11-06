What Do Technical Analysts Say About Bitcoin After The Election? Failing To Hit $100,000 In The Next Months Is 'Hard To Imagine'

$68,000 has been identified as a critical support level for Bitcoin BTC/USD, following its surge to a new all-time high on election night.
What Happened: In a comprehensive breakdown of Bitcoin’s performance over the past seven months, crypto trader Scient identified two similar structures within this period: a bearish and a bullish structure.
He noted that the first, bearish range formed a high at $73,800 and lows at $59,000. After sweeping the lows at $59,000, it failed to reclaim the demand at this level, resulting in a breakdown and formation of a new low at $53,300.
The second range, bullish in nature, had highs at $70,000 and lows at $53,300. Respecting these lows, it swept the $53,300 lows, followed by a successful retest of the $53,300 lows to confirm the support. This resulted in a bounce and reclaiming of the demand at lows, confirming the strength of the market.
Also Read: Bitcoin’s All-Time High: ‘A Groundbreaking Milestone’ And ‘Strong Post-Election Rally’ Coming, Experts Predict
Scient asserts that Bitcoin's current one-day chart remains robust, with $68,000 acting as a crucial support. However, he warns that a break below this could lead to renewed market uncertainty.
Echoing Scient's analysis, crypto trader Pentoshi expressed confidence in Bitcoin’s momentum, anticipating a rally beyond $100,000 in the coming months:
What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.