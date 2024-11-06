Bitcoin, Dogecoin Spike After Trump's Speech In Florida, Winning Key Battle States Puts Ex-President On Cusp Of Victory

The cryptocurrency market received an unprecedented boost after Donald Trump, a vocal advocate of the asset class, came to the brink of victory after winning the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.

What happened: The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 2:24 a.m. ET, as the highly charged cycle that saw cryptocurrencies become a significant election issue nears its end.

Trump claimed victory at the Palm Beach Convention Center, the home of his official election night party, although AP was yet to project him as the winner.

Bitcoin, the barometer of the market, set a new all-time high earlier, as odds of a Trump victory started increasing on prediction markets like Polymarket and Kalshi.

As of this writing, Bitcoin cooled down to $73,000, as traders took profits on the rally.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 3 a.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD +6.24% $73,004.14 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +14.22% $0.1922 Maga (TRUMP) -5.27% $3.33

Bitcoin's rise seemed unavoidable, as the former President had passionately advocated for the asset class, going to the extent of promising a national Bitcoin reserve.

Dogecoin was another winner of the day, pumping over 14% in what appeared to be a reaction to the planned Department of Government Efficiency, or ‘DOGE,’ led by Elon Musk under the incoming administration.

Cryptocurrency themed around the man himself Maga, rooted in the "Make America Great Again" movement, dipped somewhat after soaring as high as 18% Tuesday overnight.

Why It Matters: Daniel Cheung, co-founder of cryptocurrency hedge fund Syncracy Capital, expressed optimism for a "biblical" bull market for cryptocurrencies in the coming months.

He said that Trump’s presidency would be a 4-year call option on the market, with expectations of SEC Chair Gary Gensler being removed, the U.S. adopting a sandbox approach to the sector, and a potential Bitcoin strategic reserve.

He also projected that Trump’s triumph would encourage retail participation, resulting in additional flows into the asset class.

I believe that crypto is potentially headed for a biblical bull market in the coming months that could surpass 2021 – some thoughts on the current market setup under a Trump Administration:



1) Trump presidency is a 4 year call option on crypto markets (i.e. Gensler fired, US… — Daniel Cheung (@HighCoinviction) November 6, 2024

