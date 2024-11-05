Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Pump On Election Day: Medium-Term Outlook Is 'Super Bullish,' Says Analyst

  • Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading around 5% higher to $2.3 trillion as Bitcoin breaks the $70,000 mark.
  • Traders and analysts project bullish price action after the election.

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher as markets predict a Trump win, boosting sentiment.

CryptocurrencyPrice    Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD $70,020.74+3.2%
Ethereum ETH/USD $2,446.49+0.7%
Solana SOL/USD $167.03+4.5%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1728+8.6%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001802  +6.5%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 89.1% and daily active addresses growing by 25.1%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 5,942 to 8,295 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 60.2%.
  • Coinglass data reports 79,522 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours with the total liquidations at $218.60 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

CryptocurrencyPrice    Gains +/-
Aerodrome Finance AERO/USD$1.17+10.6%
Artificial Superintelligence Alliance FET/USD$1.24+10%
Bittensor TAO/USD $456.89+10%

Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices reclaiming the $70,000 mark, crypto trader Bitcoin Munger stated that the 4-hour chart is strongly indicating a post-election Bitcoin pump.

Another crypto trader expects Bitcoin moving to the upside, with resistance in the region between $70,094 and $73,589. He believes the micro support is located between $67,413 and $68,297. Also, a short-term further upside is favored as long as the price holds above $67,413.

Fred Krueger drew parallels to historical price performance of Bitcoin after elections. He noted that the three-month mark resulted in a new all-time high after the last election.

What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

