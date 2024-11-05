Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Pump On Election Day: Medium-Term Outlook Is 'Super Bullish,' Says Analyst

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher as markets predict a Trump win, boosting sentiment.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$70,020.74
|+3.2%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,446.49
|+0.7%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$167.03
|+4.5%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1728
|+8.6%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001802
|+6.5%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 89.1% and daily active addresses growing by 25.1%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 5,942 to 8,295 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 60.2%.
- Coinglass data reports 79,522 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours with the total liquidations at $218.60 million.
Notable Developments:
- As MiCA Nears Full Adoption, Could Europe Become World’s Web3 Destination?
- Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs Record Over $600 Million Net Outflows Ahead Of Election Day
- Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Criticizes Regulatory Overreach: ‘Nothing To Capture In Small Government’
- Michigan Pension Fund Invests $10M In Ethereum ETFs, Exceeds Bitcoin Holdings
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Aerodrome Finance AERO/USD
|$1.17
|+10.6%
|Artificial Superintelligence Alliance FET/USD
|$1.24
|+10%
|Bittensor TAO/USD
|$456.89
|+10%
Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices reclaiming the $70,000 mark, crypto trader Bitcoin Munger stated that the 4-hour chart is strongly indicating a post-election Bitcoin pump.
Fred Krueger drew parallels to historical price performance of Bitcoin after elections. He noted that the three-month mark resulted in a new all-time high after the last election.
What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.
