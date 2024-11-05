Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Pump On Election Day: Medium-Term Outlook Is 'Super Bullish,' Says Analyst

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher as markets predict a Trump win, boosting sentiment.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $70,020.74 +3.2% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,446.49 +0.7% Solana SOL/USD $167.03 +4.5% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1728 +8.6% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001802 +6.5%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 89.1% and daily active addresses growing by 25.1%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 5,942 to 8,295 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 60.2%.

Coinglass data reports 79,522 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours with the total liquidations at $218.60 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Aerodrome Finance AERO/USD $1.17 +10.6% Artificial Superintelligence Alliance FET/USD $1.24 +10% Bittensor TAO/USD $456.89 +10%

Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices reclaiming the $70,000 mark, crypto trader Bitcoin Munger stated that the 4-hour chart is strongly indicating a post-election Bitcoin pump.

The 4-hour chart is screaming for a post-election #Bitcoin pump.



– MACD: Bullish cross and accelerating

– RSI: About to cross bullish

– SuperTrend: goes Long at $70.2k pic.twitter.com/RL877CY2we — Bitcoin Munger (@bitcoinmunger) November 5, 2024 Another crypto trader expects Bitcoin moving to the upside, with resistance in the region between $70,094 and $73,589. He believes the micro support is located between $67,413 and $68,297. Also, a short-term further upside is favored as long as the price holds above $67,413.

Fred Krueger drew parallels to historical price performance of Bitcoin after elections. He noted that the three-month mark resulted in a new all-time high after the last election.

Bitcoin goes up after elections.

1month, 3month, 12 month all super bullish.



The 3 month was actually at an all time peak last time around. pic.twitter.com/HHEgF3ASiG — Fred Krueger (@dotkrueger) November 5, 2024

What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock