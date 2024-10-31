Shytoshi Kusama Schools X User Who Said SHIB Will Remain 'Chump Change Meme' Unless It Can Rise Above A Penny: 'Those Who Are Wise Give Us Respect'

Shytoshi Kusama, the leader of the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD ecosystem, expressed frustration over the coin not getting due respect despite impressive gains over the years.

What Happened: Kusama was responding to an X post by Nick Tomaino, founder of cryptocurrency-focused fund 1confirmation, who didn’t include Shiba Inu on his list of most impactful cryptocurrency projects to date.

“Again, the disrespect… smh #SHIB,” an irritated Kusama said.

When pointed out by a fellow SHIB community member that unless the coin rises above $0.01, it won’t garner any respect and will remain a “chump change meme.”

I'm sorry…top 10 isn't chump change ser. Those who are wise give us respect. "Crypto Twitter" just hasn't DYOR — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) October 31, 2024

Kusama strongly disagreed, stating that SHIB is one of the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization and is far from a chump change.

“Those who are wise give us respect. “Crypto Twitter” just hasn’t DYOR,” Kusama argued.

Why It Matters: Kusama’s rebuke comes shortly after they highlighted SHIB’s meteoric lifetime growth, which stood at a staggering 33,774,726.7% from its all-time low.

The mysterious personality added that the team was working hard to further enhance the ecosystem and gain broader recognition.

"So, don't ignore Shib. Or do, until you can no longer," Kusama said, pointing toward critics.

The $11 billion capitalization cryptocurrency has jumped 80% year-to-date, trailing Dogecoin DOGE/USD—the most valuable meme coin— which was up 92%.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was exchanging hands at $0.00001872, down 2.23% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

