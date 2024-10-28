Elon Musk's 'Doge-Flex' Pose Sends Dogecoin, First Neiro On Ethereum Soaring

Dog-themed cryptocurrencies Dogecoin and First Neiro On Ethereum, bounded together by a "familial" connection, led the meme coin rally Sunday.
What happened: NEIRO, named after the newly adopted Shiba Inu pup of the owner of Kabosu, which in turn was the inspiration for Dogecoin, pumped over 6% in the last 24 hours.
The Ethereum ETH/USD-based token recorded a 62% jump in trading volume over the last 24 hours.
Dogecoin, the biggest meme coin by market capitalization, rose just shy of 4%. It was the most traded meme token in the last 24 hours, with volumes hitting $1.35 billion.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 11:30 p.m. EDT)
|First Neiro On Ethereum (NEIRO)
|+6.76%
|$0.001608
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|+4.96%
|$0.1449
Unsurprisingly, the rally was spurred by tech titan Elon Musk’s X post, which included an image of DOGE showing its bulging biceps.
The Tesla CEO has been frequently mentioning DOGE in his X posts of late, causing the meme coin to record immediate but short-lived rallies.
See Also: Satoshi Nakamoto Identity Prediction Market Appears More Volatile Than Bitcoin: Sassaman Dethrones Peter Todd.
The overall meme coin market cap rose 1.5% in the last 24 hours., though established coins like Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and Pepe PEPE/USD trended downward.
The broader cryptocurrency market picked up momentum on the weekend as oil prices tumbled after Israel’s attack on Iran avoided hitting the country’s oil infrastructure. Bitcoin BTC/USD spiked above $68,000 late in the evening before making a U-turn toward the mid-$6700 region.
Image via Shutterstock
Read Next:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.