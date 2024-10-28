Elon Musk's 'Doge-Flex' Pose Sends Dogecoin, First Neiro On Ethereum Soaring

Dog-themed cryptocurrencies Dogecoin and First Neiro On Ethereum, bounded together by a "familial" connection, led the meme coin rally Sunday.

What happened: NEIRO, named after the newly adopted Shiba Inu pup of the owner of Kabosu, which in turn was the inspiration for Dogecoin, pumped over 6% in the last 24 hours.

The Ethereum ETH/USD-based token recorded a 62% jump in trading volume over the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin, the biggest meme coin by market capitalization, rose just shy of 4%. It was the most traded meme token in the last 24 hours, with volumes hitting $1.35 billion.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 11:30 p.m. EDT) First Neiro On Ethereum (NEIRO) +6.76% $0.001608 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +4.96% $0.1449

Unsurprisingly, the rally was spurred by tech titan Elon Musk’s X post, which included an image of DOGE showing its bulging biceps.

The Tesla CEO has been frequently mentioning DOGE in his X posts of late, causing the meme coin to record immediate but short-lived rallies.

See Also: Satoshi Nakamoto Identity Prediction Market Appears More Volatile Than Bitcoin: Sassaman Dethrones Peter Todd.

The overall meme coin market cap rose 1.5% in the last 24 hours., though established coins like Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and Pepe PEPE/USD trended downward.

The broader cryptocurrency market picked up momentum on the weekend as oil prices tumbled after Israel’s attack on Iran avoided hitting the country’s oil infrastructure. Bitcoin BTC/USD spiked above $68,000 late in the evening before making a U-turn toward the mid-$6700 region.

Image via Shutterstock

Read Next: