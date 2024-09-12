Dogecoin Up 4.7%, Benefits From Another 'DOGE' Tweet By Elon Musk

Dogecoin DOGE/USD is up 4.7% over the past week, but technical analysis shows reason for concern for the apex meme coin.
What Happened: Tesla CEO Elon Musk once again teased the Dogecoin community on Thursday by using the DOGE acronym in a tweet.
This department is a fictitious government department acronym for DOGE, which Musk is an avid supporter of. Dogecoin is up 1.5% over the past 24 hours.
Crypto trader SMFX reacted to Musk’s tweet, stating that when you bet on DOGE, you are not betting on a meme coin, but "financial freedom." He added, "You're betting on the Elonistic financial revolution as he changes the world with D.O.G.E."
IntoTheBlock data shows that 70% of Dogecoin holders are currently in profit, with 62% of the coins in the wallets of large holders. Transactions greater than $100,000 increased from 158 to 179 in a single day.
Also Read: Dogecoin Surges 8% As Elon Musk Jokes DOGE Will Be The ‘Official Mascot’ Of ‘Department Of Government Efficiency’
Why It Matters: Benzinga’s technical analysis shows the Relative Strength Index in slightly bullish territory at 52.4 as of Sep.11.
On the Simple Moving Average (SMA) chart, the 200-day SMA price ($0.14) is above the 50-day and 100-day SMA price levels. This usually means the asset's long-term trend has been pretty weak. It can signal the end of a prior uptrend and the start of a potential downtrend.
Crypto trader Anbessa stated that he is accumulating Dogecoin again alongside other altcoins. On the other hand, finance influencer Elliottwave Forecast predicts the meme coin could see a "daily corrective pullback and can break below August 2024 low."
What’s Next: The influence of meme coins is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.