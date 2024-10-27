Presidential Race Predictions, Investment Warnings, And Billion-Dollar Proposals: This Week In Crypto

The past week was buzzing with a flurry of news from the world of finance and cryptocurrency. From bold predictions about the presidential race and the future of digital assets to investment warnings and intriguing proposals, the stories were as diverse as they were impactful. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

Nate Silver’s Presidential Race Predictions

Former FiveThirtyEight editor-in-chief Nate Silver stirred the pot with his contrasting interpretations of the presidential race. In an opinion piece, he suggested that both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump could outperform their current poll numbers. Silver’s “gut” leans towards a Trump victory, but he also believes that Harris could surprise many by sweeping key battleground states.

Anthony Scaramucci’s Crypto Predictions

With a potentially crypto-friendly Congress on the horizon, Anthony Scaramucci anticipates significant policy changes that could shape the digital asset industry. In an exclusive interview with Benzinga, he discussed potential regulatory shifts, including the possibility of established protocols being classified as “decentralized commodities”. This could reduce legal risks and bring more clarity to the market, he said.

Peter Schiff’s Investment Warning

Economist Peter Schiff warned investors against holding cash as a long-term strategy, citing the risk of significant purchasing power erosion due to inflation. He advised against investing in cash, stating that while you may not lose any money, your money could lose most of its purchasing power.

Michael Saylor’s Proposal to Microsoft

MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor reached out to Microsoft Corp. CEO Satya Nadella with a proposal to help with the company's Bitcoin strategy. Saylor suggested that if Nadella is interested in creating the next trillion-dollar opportunity, he should get in touch.

Jamie Dimon’s Bitcoin Skepticism

JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon continued to express his skepticism towards Bitcoin, questioning its hard cap of 21 million. At the Institute of International Finance event, Dimon challenged the audience, asking how they can be sure of the cap.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

