Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin 'Chopfest' Begins As Weekend Nears, Traders Warn

by Khyathi Dalal, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 25, 2024 3:50 PM | 2 min read |
  • Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 1.4% lower to $2.3 trillion despite ETFs closing in on 1 million BTC in holdings.
  • One trader noted that if this 4-hour candle closes bullish $70,000 is the mark, another marks the weekend range for BTC.

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower despite whale transactions rising.

CryptocurrencyPrice    Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD $66,789.25-1.9%
Ethereum ETH/USD $2,471.40 -2.5%
Solana SOL/USD $167.86-5.4%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.134-5.6%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001721-3.8%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 12.5% and daily active addresses dropping by 6.3%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 8,210 to 8,092  in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 38.6%.
  • Coinglass data reports 80,992 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours with the total liquidations at $236.73 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Losers:

CryptocurrencyPrice    Gains +/-
Popcat POPCAT/USD $1.42-11.1%
Goatseus Maximus GOAT/USD $0.6569-10.8%
Pendle PENDLE/USD $4.46-8.7%

Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices dropping, industry expert The Moon noted that Bitcoin has dumped again for a brief moment to retest the ascending support. He predicts, "If this 4-hour candle closes bullish, $70,000 could happen very soon."

BloFin partner Justin Bennett marks the weekend Bitcoin range and predicts a “chopfest.”

CryptoQuant highlighted that the retail Bitcoin transfer activity remains low and historically a lower activity often precedes “Bitcoin price rallies., stating that on Sep. 21, daily transfers by retail investors hit $326 million, the lowest since at least 2020.

Crypto trader Poseidon predicts Bitcoin to reach $80,000 before 2025.

What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

