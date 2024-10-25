Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin 'Chopfest' Begins As Weekend Nears, Traders Warn

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower despite whale transactions rising.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$66,789.25
|-1.9%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,471.40
|-2.5%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$167.86
|-5.4%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.134
|-5.6%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001721
|-3.8%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 12.5% and daily active addresses dropping by 6.3%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 8,210 to 8,092 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 38.6%.
- Coinglass data reports 80,992 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours with the total liquidations at $236.73 million.
Notable Developments:
- Michael Saylor’s Proposal To Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella: ‘If You Want To Make The Next Trillion Dollars For Shareholders, Call Me’
- Scaramucci On Blockchain’s Role In Finance: ‘Decentralize Risk And Automate Trust’
- MicroStrategy Pushes Higher As BlackRock Buys In, But Peter Schiff Sees A Crash Ahead
- Bitcoin Price Stalls Below $68,000, But: ‘The Bull Market Is Going To Last Longer,’ Says Industry Expert
- Coinbase Report Predicts A Future Where AI Agents ‘Will Have Their Own Crypto Wallets’
Top Losers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Popcat POPCAT/USD
|$1.42
|-11.1%
|Goatseus Maximus GOAT/USD
|$0.6569
|-10.8%
|Pendle PENDLE/USD
|$4.46
|-8.7%
Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices dropping, industry expert The Moon noted that Bitcoin has dumped again for a brief moment to retest the ascending support. He predicts, "If this 4-hour candle closes bullish, $70,000 could happen very soon."
BloFin partner Justin Bennett marks the weekend Bitcoin range and predicts a “chopfest.”
CryptoQuant highlighted that the retail Bitcoin transfer activity remains low and historically a lower activity often precedes “Bitcoin price rallies., stating that on Sep. 21, daily transfers by retail investors hit $326 million, the lowest since at least 2020.
Crypto trader Poseidon predicts Bitcoin to reach $80,000 before 2025.
What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.
