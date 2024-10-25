Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin 'Chopfest' Begins As Weekend Nears, Traders Warn

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower despite whale transactions rising.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $66,789.25 -1.9% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,471.40 -2.5% Solana SOL/USD $167.86 -5.4% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.134 -5.6% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001721 -3.8%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 12.5% and daily active addresses dropping by 6.3%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 8,210 to 8,092 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 38.6%.

Coinglass data reports 80,992 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours with the total liquidations at $236.73 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Losers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Popcat POPCAT/USD $1.42 -11.1% Goatseus Maximus GOAT/USD $0.6569 -10.8% Pendle PENDLE/USD $4.46 -8.7%

Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices dropping, industry expert The Moon noted that Bitcoin has dumped again for a brief moment to retest the ascending support. He predicts, "If this 4-hour candle closes bullish, $70,000 could happen very soon."

#Bitcoin has dumped again for a brief moment to retest the Ascending Support! If this 4h candle closes bullish, $70,000 🎯 could happen very soon ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/gOmVo13uCU — The Moon (@TheMoonCarl) October 25, 2024

BloFin partner Justin Bennett marks the weekend Bitcoin range and predicts a “chopfest.”

That last hourly candle is probably your weekend $BTC range.



Let the chopfest begin. 🔪 pic.twitter.com/4S4IbIcZiz — Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) October 25, 2024

CryptoQuant highlighted that the retail Bitcoin transfer activity remains low and historically a lower activity often precedes “Bitcoin price rallies., stating that on Sep. 21, daily transfers by retail investors hit $326 million, the lowest since at least 2020.

Crypto trader Poseidon predicts Bitcoin to reach $80,000 before 2025.

