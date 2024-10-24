Bitcoin Gains, Ethereum, Dogecoin Muted Amid Tesla-Powered Stocks Rally: Analyst Highlights 'Most Bullish Outcome' For King Crypto In The Short Term

Bitcoin traded in the green Thursday after Tesla Inc.’s TSLA searing rally lifted stocks out of losses.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:30 p.m. EDT) Bitcoin BTC/USD +1.13% $67,956.29 Ethereum ETH/USD

-0.66% $2,525.51 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -1.46% $0.14

What Happened: Bitcoin sailed to an intraday high of $68,693 during U.S. evening hours before dipping below $68,000 on profit-taking.

The world's largest cryptocurrency took a sharp U-turn after clinching $69,000 earlier this week. Its October gains stood at 7% as of this writing, well below the historical average of 21.57%.

Ethereum failed to rise, wobbling in the $2,500 range throughout the day.

Total cryptocurrency liquidations breached $104 million in the last 24 hours, with long liquidations accounting for half of them.

Bitcoin's Open Interest rose marginally by 0.05% in the 24 hours. Interestingly, most institutional investors and top traders on Binance bet against the cryptocurrency, as per the Long/Shorts Ratio.

Market sentiment remained in the "Greed" zone, according to the Cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index, implying a bullish sentiment

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:30 p.m. EDT) Cat In A Dogs World (MEW) +18.18% $0.01125 Pyth Network (PYTH) +10.91% $0.3869 Raydium (RAY) +8.94% $2.93

The global cryptocurrency stood at $2.33 trillion, increasing by 2.05% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks made a strong comeback Thursday The S&P 500 rose 0.21% to end at 5,809.86, snapping a three-day losing streak. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite gained 0.76% to close at 18,415.49.

On the flip side, the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded its fourth straight day of losses, closing 0.33% lower at 42,374.36.

The rally was bolstered by a massive 22% jump in shares of electric vehicle giant Tesla after it reported higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings. Thursday marked the company's best day since 2013.

Additionally, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dropped below 4.20%, a reversal from the three-month highs earlier this week.

Analyst Notes: Popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader Rekt Capital said that a weekly close above $67,900 would be the most bullish outcome for Bitcoin under present conditions.

The analyst repeated his previous stance of a "successful retest."

#BTC



Promising signs of a successful retest thus far



What would be the most bullish outcome for this upcoming Weekly Close?



A Weekly Close above ~$67900 which is the very top of the previous resistance



BTC is only ~$400 away from that key price point$BTC #Crypto #Bitcoin https://t.co/lxtilneXsY pic.twitter.com/SapDV4WMtq — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) October 24, 2024

A widely followed cryptocurrency trader known by the moniker Nihilus disputed predictions of a new Bitcoin low, instead predicting a retreat before a climb to new highs.

$BTC | Update



Everyone believes a new low is coming, but I think there will be one more pullback before the journey to a new all-time high begins. pic.twitter.com/10tenQYIuP — Nihilus (@nihilus_XBT) October 24, 2024

