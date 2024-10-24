Michael Saylor Says He Supports Self Custody For The 'Willing & Able' After Coming Under Fire From The Community For 'Myth And Trope' Comments

Amid mounting criticism, MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor declared support for Bitcoin’s BTC/USD self-custody, stating that the asset benefits from all types of custody.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Saylor took to X to clear the air on a controversial take that kicked up a storm. He advocated for self-custody for those willing.

“Bitcoin benefits from all forms of investment by all types of entities, and should welcome everyone,” he added.

I support self-custody for those willing & able, the right to self-custody for all, and freedom to choose the form of custody & custodian for individuals & institutions globally. #Bitcoin benefits from all forms of investment by all types of entities, and should welcome everyone. — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) October 23, 2024

See Also: El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele Donates Bitcoin To Support Funding For 1,000 Schools Through Charity Run

Why It Matters: Saylor’s clarification was in sharp contrast to his recent statement made in an interview, where he termed the self-custody narrative used by Bitcoin maximalists as a “myth and trope” propagated by “paranoid crypto-anarchists.”

The hot take didn’t go down too well with Bitcoiners and those in support of privacy and decentralization.

Jameson Lopp, a known Bitcoin technologist, dismissed Saylor’s views as contrary to the fundamentals outlined in the whitepaper by Satoshi Nakamoto.

Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin dubbed the comments as “bat***t insane,” arguing that’s not what cryptocurrency is about.

I probably did more than most to spread the "mountain man" trope (btw I consider those remarks of mine outdated; snarks and AA changed the tradeoff space completely), and I'll happily say that I think @saylor's comments are batshit insane.



He seems to be explicitly arguing for a… — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) October 22, 2024

Saylor’s also drew attention from political figures, including pro-cryptocurrency Senate hopeful John Deaton, who called self-custody an “inalienable” right for Americans.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $67,238.74, up 0.19% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: Wikimedia

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.