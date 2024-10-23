Crypto Trader Details 'Plan To Make Millions: 2-3 Top Picks Per Sector Rather Than Dispersing Investments'

Crypto analyst Miles Deutscher anticipates a major rise in Bitcoin BTC/USD and select altcoins in the coming months, signaling potential gains for investors.

What Happened: In a recent YouTube video, Deutscher emphasized Bitcoin's bullish trajectory, noting it has held above its 2021 highs for eight months. He predicts Bitcoin could reach $100,000, bolstered by inflows into Bitcoin Spot ETFs.

Deutscher also expects market volatility, especially around the U.S. election, advising investors to use these dips to accumulate strong altcoins. He encourages investors to capitalize on these dips to accumulate strong altcoins in sectors such as AI, meme coins and real-world assets (RWA).

He's particularly optimistic about meme coins like Goatseus Maximus GOAT/USD, SPX6900 SPX/USD, and Pepe PEPE/USD, AI-focused tokens like Spectral SPEC/USD and BitTensor TAO/USD, and real-world asset plays like Mantra OM/USD, Ondo Finance ONDO/USD, and Pendle PENDLE/USD.

Rather than spreading investments too thin, Deutscher stresses focusing on 2-3 top picks per sector. He advises against obsessing over rigid price targets, recommending a flexible approach and taking profits incrementally as prices rise.

Deutscher also underscored the significance of asset concentration over diversification, advising investors to concentrate on 2-3 top picks per sector rather than dispersing their investments too broadly.

Why It Matters: Deutscher's strategy offers a fresh perspective amid market volatility. His focus on asset concentration rather than broad diversification could influence how investors manage their portfolios moving forward, highlighting the importance of adaptability and patience in the unpredictable crypto market.

What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

Image: Shutterstock