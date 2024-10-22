Bitcoin Dips Below $67,000: Watch These Key Support Levels, Says Analyst

by Khyathi Dalal, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 22, 2024 9:24 AM | 2 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • CryptoCred introduces a new Bitcoin strategy after its recent weekly close above $68,200, signaling a critical juncture for investors.
  • For Ethereum, he advises watching the $2,700-$2,800 resistance and $2,600 as potential support.

Crypto analyst CryptoCred presents a detailed trading strategy for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, focusing on key price levels and potential scenarios for the coming week.

What Happened: In a recent “Monday Markets” podcast, CryptoCred analyzed Bitcoin’s technical outlook after its strong weekly close. He presented three potential scenarios: aggressive continuation higher, a pullback before further gains, or a bearish reversal

He identified key support levels to watch if Bitcoin pulls back:

  • $65,600 (a “tentative” level)
  • $64,200 (a stronger support level)

For potential bullish continuation, CryptoCred highlighted:

  • The weekly open around $69,000
  • A 4-hour support level at $68,100

Also Read: Bitcoin Equities, ETF Inflows Surge As Price Moves Above $67,000

He advised traders to remain flexible, stating, “It’s about giving the market a chance. Are you going to be bullish aggressively, are you going to be bullish having put in a higher low, or you not going to be bullish at all?”

CryptoCred cautioned that a drop below $64,000 could jeopardize the bullish structure, saying, “I think a lot of market structure based arguments start to become really treacherous sub 64k.”

For Ethereum ETH/USD, CryptoCred suggested watching the $2,700-$2,800 range high and potential support around $2,600, noting that it would likely trade in tandem with Bitcoin.

The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga's upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

