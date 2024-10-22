Bitcoin Dips Below $67,000: Watch These Key Support Levels, Says Analyst

Crypto analyst CryptoCred presents a detailed trading strategy for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, focusing on key price levels and potential scenarios for the coming week.
What Happened: In a recent “Monday Markets” podcast, CryptoCred analyzed Bitcoin’s technical outlook after its strong weekly close. He presented three potential scenarios: aggressive continuation higher, a pullback before further gains, or a bearish reversal
He identified key support levels to watch if Bitcoin pulls back:
- $65,600 (a “tentative” level)
- $64,200 (a stronger support level)
For potential bullish continuation, CryptoCred highlighted:
- The weekly open around $69,000
- A 4-hour support level at $68,100
Also Read: Bitcoin Equities, ETF Inflows Surge As Price Moves Above $67,000
He advised traders to remain flexible, stating, “It’s about giving the market a chance. Are you going to be bullish aggressively, are you going to be bullish having put in a higher low, or you not going to be bullish at all?”
CryptoCred cautioned that a drop below $64,000 could jeopardize the bullish structure, saying, “I think a lot of market structure based arguments start to become really treacherous sub 64k.”
For Ethereum ETH/USD, CryptoCred suggested watching the $2,700-$2,800 range high and potential support around $2,600, noting that it would likely trade in tandem with Bitcoin.
What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.
Read Next:
- Bitcoin At $68,000 Remains ‘An Uptrending Machine:’ Technical Analyst Expects One Of These Two Scenarios Next
Image created using artificial intelligence with Midjourney.
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.