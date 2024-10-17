Trump-Affiliated Entity Will Get 75% Of World Liberty Financial's Revenue and 22% OF WLFI Token Supply — Assumes Zero Liability

The cryptocurrency platform backed by Donald Trump, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), would allocate 75% of its protocol revenues to a firm associated with the former President.

What Happened: According to the World Liberty Gold Paper, WLFI, heavily promoted by Trump in recent months, might channel nearly three-fourths of its revenues to DT Marks DEFI, LLC.

The Gold Paper said that the entity used “reasonable efforts” to request the owners and principals, including Trump, to promote the WLF project from time to time, and permitted WLF to utilize the former President’s name, image, and likeness.

For these services and rights, the WLF team decided to allocate 75% of the revenue to the entity. Additionally, 22.5 billion of the platform’s governance token, WLFI, or 22.4% of the total supply, would be reserved for DT Marks DEFI, LLC,

The net protocol revenues include all income streams for WLF, such as platform usage fees, token sale earnings, and advertising, after deducting agreed expenses and reserves for ongoing operations.

The Gold Paper recognized Trump as “chief crypto advocate,” and part of the supporting team, but issued a disclaimer that neither Trump nor any of his family members and associated companies have a direct voice in WLFI’s operations.

The Trump campaign team and the WLFI team didn’t immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for additional information about DT Marks DEFI, LLC.

Why It Matters: The WLFI token, launched with much fanfare earlier this week, has been off to a sluggish start, raising just over 4% of its intended token presale amount.

Part of the poor response could be because the token is non-transferable and non-yielding, and locked indefinitely in a wallet.

Influential cryptocurrency advocates such as Mark Cuban questioned the motives behind the token sale, with Cuban wondering why Trump would venture into cryptocurrency when he has support from influential figures like Elon Musk.

