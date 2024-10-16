Anthony Scaramucci Calls Donald Trump's Crypto Project 'A Money Scam' That Should Be Avoided 'At All Costs'

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci called out former President Donald Trump for engaging in “nonsense” with the launch of the former president’s World Liberty Financial (WLFI) DeFi project.

What Happened: Scaramucci, who will be a headline speaker at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19., told Coindesk at the Stellar Meridian conference in London on Tuesday that the GOP nominee is using WLFI and Truth Social as a source of revenue, calling it “a money scam.”

According to Scaramucci, Trump can funnel money into other purposes with this “transparent scam” which investors should “avoid at all costs.” Scaramucci also called into question whether WLFI would help Trump with crypto-focused voters, saying, “there is no Bitcoin BTC/USD maxi that looks at World Liberty Financial and says that’s a good feature of Donald Trump.”

Benzinga has contacted the World Liberty Financial project for comment and is awaiting a response.

Why It Matters: The launch of the WLFI token sale was met with significant interest, reaching $220 million in value within the first hour, despite facing website outages. The project, which aims to raise $300 million, has released 100 billion tokens on the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain, positioning itself as a platform for governance and DeFi activities.

Prominent figures in the cryptocurrency space, including Mark Cuban and Max Keiser, have also questioned Trump’s motives behind the WLFI token sale.

Cuban, a known critic of Trump, expressed skepticism over the former president’s decision to proceed with the sale, particularly given his connections with influential figures like Elon Musk.

Trump himself positioned the sale as an opportunity to “help shape the future of finance.”

What’s Next: The fallout of the election and its consequences for the industry is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

