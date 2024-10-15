Not Dogecoin, Not Shiba Inu But Lesser-Known BOOK OF MEME And Cat In A Dogs World Token Emerge As Best-Performing Cryptos

Memecoins made full use of the return of bullish sentiment on Monday, with the less established ones topping the biggest market gainers list.

What happened: Solana SOL/USD-based BOOK OF MEME pumped over 28% to become the best-performing cryptocurrency in the last 24 hours.

The token spiked to levels not seen since July 30, with trading volume surging over 68% to $702.34 million.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 11:30 p.m. EDT) BOOK OF MEME (BOME) +28.76% $0.01099 Cat in a dogs world (MEW) +22.00% $0.008811 Bonk BONK/USD +10.04% $0.00002346

.Cat-themed memecoin cat in a dogs world occupied the second spot in the biggest 24-hour gainers list after a 22% surge. The coin's trading volume nearly doubled over the last 24 hours, indicating high buying pressure.

Yet another Solana-based token, Bonk, bounced 10%, becoming the best-performing billion-dollar capitalization meme coin in the 24-hour period.

Blue-chip currencies such as Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD also saw decent gains, rising 3.78% and 3.13%, respectively.

Overall, the total meme coin market capitalization rose over 6% in the last 24 hours.

The upsurge followed a broader market rally that saw market bellwether Bitcoin BTC/USD surge over 5% to hit levels not seen since late July.

