Not Dogecoin, Not Shiba Inu But Lesser-Known BOOK OF MEME And Cat In A Dogs World Token Emerge As Best-Performing Cryptos

Memecoins made full use of the return of bullish sentiment on Monday, with the less established ones topping the biggest market gainers list.
What happened: Solana SOL/USD-based BOOK OF MEME pumped over 28% to become the best-performing cryptocurrency in the last 24 hours.
The token spiked to levels not seen since July 30, with trading volume surging over 68% to $702.34 million.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 11:30 p.m. EDT)
|BOOK OF MEME (BOME)
|+28.76%
|$0.01099
|Cat in a dogs world (MEW)
|+22.00%
|$0.008811
|Bonk BONK/USD
|+10.04%
|$0.00002346
.Cat-themed memecoin cat in a dogs world occupied the second spot in the biggest 24-hour gainers list after a 22% surge. The coin's trading volume nearly doubled over the last 24 hours, indicating high buying pressure.
Yet another Solana-based token, Bonk, bounced 10%, becoming the best-performing billion-dollar capitalization meme coin in the 24-hour period.
See Also: Mark Cuban Defends Kamala Harris’ Crypto Knowledge, Appears To Take Dig At Trump For Selling Tokens And Merchandise: ‘Unlike Your Guy, She Doesn’t Pretend’
Blue-chip currencies such as Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD also saw decent gains, rising 3.78% and 3.13%, respectively.
Overall, the total meme coin market capitalization rose over 6% in the last 24 hours.
The upsurge followed a broader market rally that saw market bellwether Bitcoin BTC/USD surge over 5% to hit levels not seen since late July.
Photo by stockphoto-graf on Shutterstock
