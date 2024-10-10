Bitcoin-Critic Peter Schiff Salty Over Being Left Out Of Satoshi Nakamoto Documentary — Director Says, 'We Could Only Have So Many Peters!'

Renowned economist Peter Schiff expressed his disappointment over not being featured in HBO’s new documentary on Satoshi Nakamoto despite his reputation as a ‘well-known’ Bitcoin BTC/USD critic.

What Happened: Schiff said he watched the Cullen Hoback-directed documentary in an X post on Thursday. However, he voiced his grievances with Hoback about his ‘conspicuous’ absence despite being one of the foremost anti-Bitcoin voices.

I just watched @CullenHoback's new #Bitcoin documentary on HBO. As the most well-known Bitcoin critic within the Bitcoin community, my absence was conspicuous. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) October 10, 2024

Hoback responded to Schiff’s complaints, saying that Nouriel Roubini, often referred to as "Dr. Doom," was the primary critic and that they could “only have so many Peters!”

Schiff was still not convinced, stating that Nouriel’s criticism came from a different point of view, and the “Dr. Doom” sobriquet was given to him by CNBC long before the New York Times gave it to Roubini.

“Also, I have more interactions with high-profile Bitcoiners than anyone. You showed Alex Mashinsk. I debated him and called out his Ponzi scheme long before it collapsed,” Schiff added.

See Also: Gary Gensler Doubts Cryptocurrency Future, Says Leading Figures Are Either In Jail Or Awaiting Extradition

Why It Matters: The documentary titled "Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery,” claiming to unveil the real identity of Bitcoin creator Nakamoto, has been a subject of intense discussion over the past week or so.

Earlier this week, the documentary aired and identified Bitcoin core developer Peter Todd as the one who created the blockchain project. Todd has denied the claim.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $60,498.20, down 0.57% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Wikimedia Commons

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.