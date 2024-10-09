Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Sideways, Trader Predicts Rally Soon But Worried About 'Recent Weak Candles'

Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways despite key Bitcoin metrics rising.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $61,248 -1.2% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,412 -0.9% Solana SOL/USD $140.6 -1.5% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1087 +1.98% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001697 -0.9%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 5.6% and daily active addresses growing by 16.5%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 8,143 to 9,459 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are up by 222%.

Coinglass data reports 47,550 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours, with total liquidations at $102.54 million. Crypto short liquidations stand at $23.5 million, the lowest since Sep. 15.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Chiliz CHZ/USD $0.07538 +14.96% Helium HNT/USD $6.80 +2.5% First Neiro On Ethereum NEIRO/USD $0.001768 +2.2%

Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices trading down, crypto trader Justin Bennett stated that it would be typical for Bitcoin to run both sides and then continue sideways when everyone is expecting $70,000.

Crypto trader Degen Hardy charted out Bitcoin's behaviour after every U.S. election.

#Bitcoin behavior after every US elections!



Patience fam, PUMP is soon! pic.twitter.com/1RkEkZDFzz — Hardy (@Degen_Hardy) October 9, 2024

Another trader, CryptosBatman, drew parallels between Bitcoin's current and October 2023 performance. He marked that this was where it formed a local top in the first week before rallying. While he sees the same setup currently, he is concerned about the recent weak candles. He concluded, "Let's hope BTC holds its current level and pushes higher in the coming weeks."

