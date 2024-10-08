Elon Musk's Theory Gains Ground? Polymarket Odds Soar For Nick Szabo Being Named Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto In HBO Documentary

Betting odds on who the hotly-awaited HBO documentary identifies as Bitcoin BTC/USD creator Satoshi Nakamoto witnessed a dramatic shift Monday.

What happened: Late computer scientist Len Sassaman, who was punters' favorite a day earlier, saw his odds tumble from nearly 40% to 14.5% as of this writing on cryptocurrency-based prediction market Polymarket.

Bets on Blockstream CEO Adam Back increased marginally to 12%, but Nick Szabo, who was barely in the running a day ago, climbed to prominence with over 11% odds.

In fact, earlier in the day, odds for Szabo overtook those for Sassaman.

Szabo was first linked to Bitcoin's whitepaper through linguistic analyses and references to the economist Carl Menger in late 2013, although the computer scientist has consistently denied creating Bitcoin.

Interestingly, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had previously hinted at Szabo being Sataoshi, saying that he was the one “more responsible” for the creation of Bitcoin than anyone else.

Sassaman’s name has been frequently linked to the pseudonymous creator. His death in July 2011 was preceded by Nakamoto's final communication to Bitcoin developers, an eerie coincidence that strengthened the theory.

See Also: Kamala Harris On Cannabis And Crypto: Key Questions That Could Be Answered On ’60 Minutes’

Why It Matters: The documentary titled ‘Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery,” which airs on Tuesday, has become a big talking point, as it claims to unravel the "internet's biggest mystery."

Nakamoto's true identity remains a closely guarded secret, with the pseudonymous creator holding around 1.1 million Bitcoin, according to on-chain analytics platform Arkham Intelligence, making him one of the richest people in the world

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $62,282.70, down 1.95% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: