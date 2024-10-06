Popcat, Dogwifhat Chart Toppers In Memecoin Tsunami; Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Rise As Broader Sentiment Improves

Memecoins erupted Sunday, with major coins topping the daily cryptocurrency gainers list.
What happened: Dog-themed token dogwifhat soared more than 16%, becoming the second-best performing cryptocurrency in the last 24 hours. The Solana SOL/USD-based coin spiked to its highest level since July 23, witnessing a significant 75% jump in trading volume.
Cat-themed Popcat followed suit, gaining more than 15% to set a new all-time high. The cryptocurrency surged more than 40% in the last week and has been the market’s top gainer this year, with a staggering 15398% increase.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 10:45 p.m. EDT)
|dogwifhat WIF/USD
|+16.82%
|$2.66
|Popcat (POPCAT)
|+15.61%
|$1.41
|Bonk BONK/USD
|+12.79%
|$0.00002323
Yet another Solana-based memecoin, Bonk, rose 12.79%, moving up to fifth place among top market performers.
Blue-chip coins like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD surged 4.47% and 6.63%, respectively, as the overall meme coin market capitalization spiked more than 9% in the last 24 hours.
Why It Matters: The jump followed a broader market rally that saw bellwethers like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD make significant advances overnight.
The optimism could be attributable to Friday’s better-than-expected jobs report, indicating a healthy economy and allaying fears of a recession.
