Popcat, Dogwifhat Chart Toppers In Memecoin Tsunami; Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Rise As Broader Sentiment Improves

Memecoins erupted Sunday, with major coins topping the daily cryptocurrency gainers list.

What happened: Dog-themed token dogwifhat soared more than 16%, becoming the second-best performing cryptocurrency in the last 24 hours. The Solana SOL/USD-based coin spiked to its highest level since July 23, witnessing a significant 75% jump in trading volume.

Cat-themed Popcat followed suit, gaining more than 15% to set a new all-time high. The cryptocurrency surged more than 40% in the last week and has been the market’s top gainer this year, with a staggering 15398% increase.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 10:45 p.m. EDT) dogwifhat WIF/USD +16.82% $2.66 Popcat (POPCAT) +15.61% $1.41 Bonk BONK/USD +12.79% $0.00002323

Yet another Solana-based memecoin, Bonk, rose 12.79%, moving up to fifth place among top market performers.

Blue-chip coins like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD surged 4.47% and 6.63%, respectively, as the overall meme coin market capitalization spiked more than 9% in the last 24 hours.

Why It Matters: The jump followed a broader market rally that saw bellwethers like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD make significant advances overnight.

The optimism could be attributable to Friday’s better-than-expected jobs report, indicating a healthy economy and allaying fears of a recession.

Image via Shutterstock

