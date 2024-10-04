El Salvador's Nayib Bukele Educates Argentina President Javier Milei's Deputy On Bitcoin — Vice President Says Apex Crypto Interests Her A Lot

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele discussed the country's Bitcoin BTC/USD-centric policy with Argentina Vice President Victoria Villaruel during a recent official visit.

What happened: A video reposted by the vice president on X showed the two leaders sitting on the opposite side of a table, with Villaruel greeting Bukele on his visit to Argentina.

A translated excerpt from the interaction quoted Villaruel as saying, "I want to take this short opportunity to ask you about Bitcoin."

The vice president said that Bitcoin was something that she found particularly interesting and expressed a desire to understand El Salvador's Bitcoin bond project.

In response, Bukele said he would be happy to talk about the several Bitcoin-focused initiatives taken by his administration.

Later, the Argentine vice president posted a photo of the meeting on X, revealing that the two leaders talked about Bitcoin implementation and the creation of the National Commission of Digital Assets, the regulatory authority overseeing the digital assets ecosystem in El Salvador.

Visita del Presidente de El Salvador @nayibbukele al Senado de la Nación Argentina. Pudimos conversar sobre la implementación del Bitcoin, la creación de la CNAD (Comisión Nac. de Activos Digitales) que es el primer organismo que da marco legal y regulación a los criptoactivos. pic.twitter.com/W48VhwpGDA — Victoria Villarruel (@VickyVillarruel) October 1, 2024

Why It Matters: The meeting held significance considering the pro-Bitcoin sentiment espoused by the leaders of the two countries.

El Salvador has been the pioneer in Bitcoin adoption, becoming the first country to use the apex cryptocurrency as a legal tender in 2021. Since then, it has taken several measures to make Bitcoin mainstream.

Last year, it passed a landmark legislation that establishes a legal framework for a Bitcoin-backed bond dubbed "Volcano Bond." The primary purpose of the Volcano Bond is to reduce the country’s sovereign debt and finance the construction of the proposed "Bitcoin City."

On the other hand, Argentina's Libertarian president Javier Milei has praised the scarcity-driven growth model of the apex cryptocurrency and dubbed it a way to return monetary power to people.

However, unlike El Salvador, Argentina has not made any significant progress with Bitcoin during his presidency.

Bitcoin advocates would hope the recent meeting between Bukele and Villaruel might just be the first step in this direction.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $61,022.74, down 0.65% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

