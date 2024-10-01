Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Begin 'Uptober' Deep In The Red, But Traders See This As The 'Final Shakeout'

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $61,888.86 -2.5% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,498.87 -3.5% Solana SOL/USD $147.33 -5% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1074 -9% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001633 -8.3%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increased by around 99% and daily active addresses rose by 7.1%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 5,655 to 9,193 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 1,521.2%.

Coinglass data reports 159,405 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $482.24 million, with crypto long liquidations of $361.8 million at the highest since Aug. 5. Bitcoin long liquidations of $90.7 million are at the highest level since Aug. 5.

Notable Developments:

Top Losers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Arweave AR/USD $19.67 -15.7% Gala GALA/USD $0.02032 -13.9% Notcoin NOT/USD $0.007543 -13.3%

Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices retreating lower to $61,000, crypto trader Cold Blooded Shiller stated that even anything down into the green box represents opportunity for some of the best risk-reward long exposure to six-figure Bitcoin.

Do not forget, in the midset of the red candles that even anything down into the green box represents opportunity for some of the best risk-reward long exposure to 6-figure $BTC. https://t.co/AcMwgbZrFp pic.twitter.com/IKf4GwQGB1 — Cold Blooded Shiller (@ColdBloodShill) October 1, 2024

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez detailed that Bitcoin has made a higher low and a higher high. He suggests the trend may have shifted from bearish to bullish.

Crypto trader Jelle compared the current Bitcoin price movement to its historical trends. He predicts new legs to start in October, "breaking out in the 2nd or 3rd week of the month."

In the past bull-years, #Bitcoin has taken the summer to recharge, preparing for the next leg higher.



All of those new legs higher started in October – breaking out in the 2nd or 3rd week of the month.



I don't think this year is different.



Final shakeout before new highs. pic.twitter.com/CXEHhebEMU — Jelle (@CryptoJelleNL) October 1, 2024

Another crypto trader, IncomeSharks, believes that if Bitcoin is able to re-test, "we continue back up."

What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

Image: Shutterstock