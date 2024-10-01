Dogecoin Down 7%: What Is Going On?

Dogecoin's DOGE/USD spike in new addresses prompted traders to predict an upcoming bull run for the meme coin.

What Happened: Crypto trader Lucky stated that Dogecoin has seen a "decent run" in recent times which is expected to continue. He said, "In my opinion dips are for buying and DOGE will have a spectacular season this cycle."

Benzinga's technical analysis shows Dogecoin's Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 63.8, implying the meme coin is in an uptrend.

After a single-day drop of 7%, crypto trader Kevin stated that Dogecoin is currently back testing the macro falling wedge it broke out of a week ago. He sees this as a bullish back test.

Cautioning traders, he said that if Dogecoin "loses this area then big trouble awaits. We need to hold this zone for this 6-month pattern to not fail."

Why It Matters: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez pointed out that the Dogecoin network is seeing significant growth, with a 72% increase in new addresses. 19,630 new Doge addresses were created in one day.

The #Dogecoin network is experiencing significant growth! Over the past week, there's been a 72% increase in new $DOGE addresses, and just yesterday alone, 19,630 new #DOGE addresses were created! pic.twitter.com/5Tj8ZvcxUu — Ali (@ali_charts) October 1, 2024

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increased by 52.1% and daily active addresses rose by 12.2%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 189 to 355 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 348.3%.

Coinglass data shows Dogecoin liquidations are on the rise for two days with Sep. 30 long liquidations at $4.7 million, the highest since Sep 6. Tuesday’s long liquidations tally at $3.96 million.

