Solana-Based Bonk, Dogwifhat Outshine Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Amid Broader Market Retrace — What You Should Know

Memecoins created on the Solana SOL/USD blockchain withstood the overall market drop on Monday to post encouraging gains.
What happened: Dog-themed Bonk emerged as the best-performing billion-dollar capitalization meme coin in the last 24 hours and the third-best cryptocurrency overall, surging over 8%.
The token's trading volume soared 92% to $486 million, indicating heightened demand.
Dogwifhat, the largest memecoin on Solana by market capitalization, jumped 4.6% to extend its weekly gains past 40%. In fact, both BONK and WIF were up more than 40% over the week.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 11:15 p.m. EDT)
|Bonk BONK/USD
|+8.06%
|$0.00002485
|dogwifhat (WIF)
|+4.66%
|$2.51
|Popcat (POPCAT)
|+1.08%
|$1.01
Popcat, the cryptocurrency market's biggest gainer this year, also traded in the green. The feline-themed coin was up a massive 12317% year-to-date.
Meanwhile, blue-chip meme currencies like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD retraced 3.90% and 1.68%, respectively. The total meme coin market valuation shrank nearly 5% in the last 24 hours.
See Also: Pay Taxes With Bitcoin? Ohio Senator Proposes Bill For Crypto Tax Payments, But There’s A Catch
Why It Matters: The strong performance of Solana-based meme coins coincided with the broader market decline owing to an escalation in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the market bellwether, was down 1.36% in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum ETH/USD traded flat as of this writing. SOL, Solana’s native coin, lost 1.35% from yesterday.
Image via Shutterstock
Read Next:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.