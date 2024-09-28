From Binance's Zhao To Silk Road's Ulbricht: Meet The Crypto Moguls Who Amassed 272 Years Of Prison Time

Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao was released on Friday, after having served a four-month sentence for failing to implement Anti-Money Laundering (AML) measures between 2017 and 2022.

But Zhao’s case is just one among many that highlight the growing enforcement against crypto crimes. The crypto industry has seen intense legal scrutiny in the past decade, with authorities handing out a combined 272 years of prison time to various industry leaders.

Famous Crypto Founders That Went Behind Bars

The list of jailed crypto kingpins features some of the most prominent figures in the industry, according to Social Capital Markets.

Ross Ulbricht, founder of the Silk Road marketplace, remains the most severely punished, serving a double life imprisonment plus 40 years for charges including money laundering, computer hacking and narcotics trafficking.

His conviction in 2015 set a precedent for how severely the legal system views crypto-related crimes.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, received a 25-year prison sentence earlier this year for fraud and conspiracy.

His conviction followed the collapse of FTX, an event that shook the crypto market and highlighted the vulnerabilities of centralized exchanges.

John McAfee, the software pioneer turned crypto advocate, was arrested in 2021 in Spain for tax evasion related to his cryptocurrency earnings.

He died in prison while awaiting extradition to the United States, ending a turbulent saga of legal troubles, which also involved accusations of insider trading and money laundering.

Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, faced a brief detention of four days in France in 2024.

His platform, known for its encryption and privacy features, became a hub for illegal activities, including illicit crypto transactions, drawing the attention of regulatory bodies.

Do Kwon, founder of Terraform Labs, was arrested in Montenegro in 2023 for his role in the collapse of Terra and its stablecoin USTC/USD in 2020, which resulted in a $40 billion market loss.

Kwon is currently out on bail and fighting extradition to South Korea, where he faces fraud charges.

Roger Thomas Clark, a senior advisor to Silk Road, was convicted in 2023 and sentenced to 20 years for his involvement in narcotics trafficking.

His case demonstrated the extensive reach of law enforcement in tackling those who facilitated dark web enterprises.

Karl Sebastian Greenwood, co-founder of OneCoin, was sentenced to 20 years in 2023 for his role in orchestrating one of the largest Ponzi schemes in cryptocurrency history, which defrauded billions from investors worldwide.

Mark Scott, a former lawyer who played a pivotal role in laundering money for the OneCoin scam, was convicted in 2024 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Scott used his legal expertise to create a sophisticated network of shell companies and offshore accounts to hide over $400 million in stolen funds.

How Is Crypto Crime Developing?

Between 2019 and 2024, there was a 267% increase in crypto-related convictions, with 63% of these occurring in just the past three years.

Overall, crypto crime convictions have surged by 300% from 2014 to 2024, reflecting intensified regulatory scrutiny and efforts to combat crimes like money laundering and fraud, which make up nearly 60% of offenses resulting in long prison terms.

The United States has been at the forefront of this crackdown, issuing some of the harshest penalties for crypto crimes and setting a global standard for enforcement.

The implications of these legal actions on market dynamics and regulations will be a key topic at Benzinga’s Future of Digital Assets event on November 19, where industry leaders will discuss the future of crypto in a world of increasing regulatory oversight.

Image: Shutterstock