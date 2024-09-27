Viral Baby Hippo Moo Deng Steals Spotlight From Dogecoin, Shiba Inu: This Trader Made $392,000 With Over 1,000X Meme Coin Return

A skilled cryptocurrency trader has reportedly made a substantial profit of $392,200 by investing early in MOODENG MOODENG/USD, a meme coin inspired by Moo Deng, the adorable baby hippo that has recently taken social media by storm.

What Happened: According to data from Lookonchain, the trader entered the MOODENG market when its capitalization was a mere $70,000.

The investment has since skyrocketed as the token’s market cap surged to $244.3 million, according to data from Dexscreener at the time of writing.

MOODENG, a Solana SOL/USD-based token, has experienced a meteoric rise, mirroring the viral popularity of its namesake.

Moo Deng, a baby hippo residing in a Thailand zoo, has captured hearts worldwide with her cute mannerisms, drawing long queues of visitors and dominating social media feeds.

The cryptocurrency market, quick to capitalize on viral trends, has seen MOODENG’s value increase dramatically.

The token is currently trading at $0.2483, representing an 86.42% increase in the last 24 hours.

Its total trading volume has reached $59.8 million, with a notably higher buy volume of $30.1 million compared to the sell volume of $29.8 million.

This surge aligns with the broader trend of meme coins gaining traction in the crypto space. MOODENG has outperformed many other tokens on Solana’s launchpad, Pump.Fun, boasting the highest 24-hour increase among its peers.

The same trader has also demonstrated success with other meme coins, pocketing over $300,000 with trades on little-known Solana meme coins PESTO and OMOCHI.

The news comes as meme coins are experiencing a resurgence, driven by Bitcoin hitting the $66,000 mark.

Image: Flickr