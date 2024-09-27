Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Close Out Strong Week On A High: 'Play Offense,' Says Bullish Trader

Cryptocurrency markets are finishing the week on a high, with Bitcoin peaking past $66,000 in midday trading.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$65,934
|+1.1%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,705
|+1.9%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$158.59
|+1.3%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1246
|+5.3%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00002052
|+10.9%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 3.7% and daily active addresses rising by 1.3% for Bitcoin.
- According to Coinglass data, 63,487 traders liquidated in the past 24 hours for $139.18 million, with $85 million being short liquidations.
Notable Developments:
- Bitcoin Pushes Above $65K But What Does Technical Analysis Say?
- Bitcoin Smashes Through $66,000 As ETFs Take In $365M To Extend Their Inflow Streak To 6 Straight Days
- Bitcoin Could Sail To $70K On The Tailwinds Of Stablecoin Minting, Chinese Stimulus, Renewed Altcoin Activity: 10x Research
- Viral Baby Hippo Moo Deng Steals Spotlight From Dogecoin, Shiba Inu: This Trader Made $392,000 With Over 1,000X Meme Coin Return
Top Gainers:
|Notcoin NOT/USD
|$0.01048
|+21.9%
|Bonk BONK/USD
|$0.00002302
|+12.2%
|Pepe PEPE/USD
|$0.00001062
|+12.1%
Trader Notes: Analyst Benjamin Cowen sees ETH moving up to its bull market support band, which would constitute a move to the $2,900s.
Altcoin Psycho feels emboldened by the recent uptrend, saying it is time to “play offense.” he has bought several undisclosed altcoins and will “check back” in 4 to 8 weeks.
Trader Tyrogue implies that retail investors will soon get interested in meme coins again due to the unit bias. He thinks they will wonder “what if this coin went to $1?” and buy accordingly.
Smileycapital thinks several fundamental factors are aligning for crypto to go higher:
Image: Shutterstock
