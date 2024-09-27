Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Close Out Strong Week On A High: 'Play Offense,' Says Bullish Trader

by Khyathi Dalal, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 27, 2024 3:16 PM | 2 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 0.2% higher at $2.42 trillion.
  • Traders are bullish on the "seasonally most bullish quarter" coming up.

Cryptocurrency markets are finishing the week on a high, with Bitcoin peaking past $66,000 in midday trading.

CryptocurrencyPrice    Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD $65,934 +1.1%
Ethereum ETH/USD $2,705 +1.9%
Solana SOL/USD $158.59 +1.3%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1246 +5.3%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00002052 +10.9%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 3.7% and daily active addresses rising by 1.3% for Bitcoin.
  • According to Coinglass data, 63,487 traders liquidated in the past 24 hours for $139.18 million, with $85 million being short liquidations.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

CryptocurrencyPrice    Gains +/-
Notcoin NOT/USD $0.01048  +21.9%
Bonk BONK/USD $0.00002302 +12.2%
Pepe PEPE/USD $0.00001062 +12.1%

Trader Notes: Analyst Benjamin Cowen sees ETH moving up to its bull market support band, which would constitute a move to the $2,900s.

Altcoin Psycho feels emboldened by the recent uptrend, saying it is time to “play offense.” he has bought several undisclosed altcoins and will “check back” in 4 to 8 weeks.

Trader Tyrogue implies that retail investors will soon get interested in meme coins again due to the unit bias. He thinks they will wonder “what if this coin went to $1?” and buy accordingly.

Smileycapital thinks several fundamental factors are aligning for crypto to go higher:


Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesExpert IdeasStories That Matter
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!