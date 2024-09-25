Bad Boy For Life Meets Bad Crypto: Diddy And Sam Bankman-Fried Are Reportedly Prison Bunkmates

Rapper Sean Combs, popularly known as “Diddy,” and disgraced cryptocurrency tycoon, Sam Bankman-Fried are now roommates in a Brooklyn jail, a recent report revealed.

What Happened: Combs and Bankman-Fried were housed in the same dormitory at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, known for housing high-profile prisoners, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing its sources.

Combs, who was denied bail, has been in custody for nearly a week on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He was shifted to Bankman-Fried’s unit on Monday.

MDC Brooklyn didn’t immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Why It Matters: Combs has faced multiple lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, abuse, and sex trafficking, including from former girlfriend Casandra Ventura. The music mogul has denied the allegations.

Investigations into his behavior resulted in the raid of his properties by federal authorities, including his Beverly Hills mansion, which the celebrity rapper has decided to sell.

Bankman-Fried, incarcerated in the same jail since last year, is serving a 25-year sentence for fraud. He was convicted of misappropriating funds from his FTX cryptocurrency exchange customers, using the money for personal expenses, political contributions, and venture capital investments.

The exchange’s collapse precipitated the cryptocurrency winter, causing Bitcoin BTC/USD and the broader market to hit new depths.

In a fresh development, his accomplice and rumored love interest Caroline Ellison was handed a 2-year jail sentence by a Manhattan federal court.

