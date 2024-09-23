These 42 Cryptos Have Outperformed Bitcoin In 2024: No DOGE, No SHIB, But 8 Meme Coins Among Them

42 cryptocurrencies have outperformed Bitcoin BTC/USD in 2024, with most of them listed on Binance, according to on-chain analytics provider Lookonchain.

What Happened: 25 are listed on Binance and 20 were listed in 2023 or earlier, providing ample opportunity for traders to capitalize on their growth, the data provider tweeted on Friday.

Among the unlisted coins, four are exchange tokens and ten are small cap, low-volume assets that are not as widely traded. Eight of the top ten are meme coins. Four of them are listed on Binance.

“The 5 coins listed on Binance this year have all delivered increases of over 30%, especially Dogwifhat WIF/USD, which still gained 234% after listing on Binance,” Lookonchain pointed out.

Among the coins listed on Binance last year, Arkham ARKM/USD (+1038%), Pendle PENDLE/USD (+752%), Floki Inu FLOKI/USD (+701%),and Pepe PEPE/USD (+496%) have seen sharp rises this year, offering strong returns to users.

The data highlights valuable insight into the performance of various cryptocurrencies and the listing logic of leading exchanges like Binance.

Among the unlisted cryptocurrencies outperforming Bitcoin, the most popular ones are Mog Coin MOG/USD and Maga Memecoin TRUMP/USD.

What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

