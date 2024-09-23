Kamala Harris' First Public Mention Of Cryptocurrencies On Campaign Trail Sparks Excitement Among Enthusiasts: 'This Is Progress And Progress Is Good…'

After weeks of uncertainty, Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris finally put her cryptocurrency cards on the table, eliciting mixed reactions from industry observers.

What happened: At a fundraising event at Wall Street, the vice president vowed to protect the interests of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and digital assets.

Harris' first-ever public mention of cryptocurrencies on the campaign trail got enthusiasts excited, especially the ones favoring her in the election

Anthony Scaramucci, CEO of investment firm SkyBridge Capital, said, "Kamala means Bitcoin BTC/USD in every language."

Kamala means Bitcoin in every language — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) September 23, 2024

Another prominent market observer and founder of venture fund Cinneamhain Ventures, Adam Cochran, said Harris proved naysayers wrong with her "pro-digital assets" remark.

👀



Progress moves slowly



But it does move.



There is your first formal statement, directly from Harris that is reasonably pro-digital assets.



Proving that the naysayers who thought it not being in her platform was some evil plan, had no idea what they were talking about 🤷‍♂️… https://t.co/ynldI6RBtK — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) September 22, 2024

That said, neutral observers also welcomed Harris' crypto-friendly remark. Coinbase's Chief Policy Officer Faryar Shirzad dubbed the statement "important and constructive."

"We should press for more, but her statement today means a lot and we should recognize that," the executive noted.

This is an important and constructive statement from @KamalaHarris.



It's not nearly as forward leaning as the concrete and visionary positions taken by @realDonaldTrump, but it's still notable because:

– she recognizes digital asset innovation as being important and on par… https://t.co/sIzq06a4lU — Faryar Shirzad 🛡️ (@faryarshirzad) September 22, 2024

Jake Chervinsky, Chief Legal Officer at Variant Fund, said, "This is progress and progress is good," although he wanted to know more about her policy.

This is progress and progress is good…



…but "while protecting our consumers and investors" could mean a lot of things.



The anti-crypto army uses "consumer protection" as a smoke screen to conceal their attempts to destroy our industry.



I, for one, want to see policy details. https://t.co/Zc1aUdOYzl — Jake Chervinsky (@jchervinsky) September 22, 2024

However, not everyone was convinced. Pierre Rochard, VP of Research at Riot Platforms, said that Harris was "fully aligned" with anti-cryptocurrency crusader Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on pushing central bank digital currencies and shadow-banning Bitcoin.

Kamala is fully aligned with Elizabeth Warren on pushing a CBDC and shadow-banning Bitcoin, read between the lines here https://t.co/6elzRi12ht — Pierre Rochard (@BitcoinPierre) September 22, 2024

Additionally, Ryan Selkis, the founder of on-chain analytics firm Messari, also known for his pro-Trump statements, outrightly dismissed Harris' overture.

If you believe this, you deserve to work on Wall Street on a soulless CBDC desk. https://t.co/ezpS6IvPyk — Ryan Selkis (d/acc) 🇺🇸 (@twobitidiot) September 22, 2024

Price Action: Bitcoin rallied sharply since Harris’ remarks, climbing as high as $64,660 before relinquishing gains to trade at $63,539.22 as of this writing, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

