Kamala Harris' First Public Mention Of Cryptocurrencies On Campaign Trail Sparks Excitement Among Enthusiasts: 'This Is Progress And Progress Is Good…'

After weeks of uncertainty, Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris finally put her cryptocurrency cards on the table, eliciting mixed reactions from industry observers.
What happened: At a fundraising event at Wall Street, the vice president vowed to protect the interests of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and digital assets.
Harris' first-ever public mention of cryptocurrencies on the campaign trail got enthusiasts excited, especially the ones favoring her in the election
Anthony Scaramucci, CEO of investment firm SkyBridge Capital, said, "Kamala means Bitcoin BTC/USD in every language."
Another prominent market observer and founder of venture fund Cinneamhain Ventures, Adam Cochran, said Harris proved naysayers wrong with her "pro-digital assets" remark.
That said, neutral observers also welcomed Harris' crypto-friendly remark. Coinbase's Chief Policy Officer Faryar Shirzad dubbed the statement "important and constructive."
"We should press for more, but her statement today means a lot and we should recognize that," the executive noted.
Jake Chervinsky, Chief Legal Officer at Variant Fund, said, "This is progress and progress is good," although he wanted to know more about her policy.
However, not everyone was convinced. Pierre Rochard, VP of Research at Riot Platforms, said that Harris was "fully aligned" with anti-cryptocurrency crusader Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on pushing central bank digital currencies and shadow-banning Bitcoin.
Additionally, Ryan Selkis, the founder of on-chain analytics firm Messari, also known for his pro-Trump statements, outrightly dismissed Harris' overture.
Price Action: Bitcoin rallied sharply since Harris’ remarks, climbing as high as $64,660 before relinquishing gains to trade at $63,539.22 as of this writing, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Photo created using Shutterstock and Midjourney.
