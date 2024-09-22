Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise, Dogecoin Slips As Market Reacts To Harris' Crypto Mention: Analyst Believes It'll Be 'Game Over' For Bears If King Crypto Breaches $64K

Leading coins were among the gains Sunday overnight after Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris mentioned cryptocurrencies for the first time during her election campaign.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:45 p.m. EDT) Bitcoin BTC/USD +1.13% $63,890.89 Ethereum ETH/USD

+0.04% $2,611.43 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -1.64% $0.1077

What Happened: Bitcoin broke out of its sideways movement and nearly touched $64,000 as news of Harris' endorsement started tricking in. The leading cryptocurrency experienced volatile price swings over the past few hours.

Ethereum too breached past $2,600, witnessing a substantial spike in trading volumes.

In the past 24 hours, 53,409 traders were liquidated, with the total liquidations at $131.21 million. Upside bets accounted for $86 million of the total liquidations.

Bitcoin's Open Interest rose marginally by 0.88% in the last 24 hours to $34.94 billion. The number of traders placing bearish bets on the coin surpassed those going long, as per Long/Short Ratio.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:45 p.m. EDT) Helium (HNT) +13.11% $7.82 Sui (SUI) +6.85% $1.57 Bittensor (TAO) +5.82% $493.14

The global cryptocurrency market stood at $2.23 trillion, following an increase of 0,54% in the last 24 hours.

Stock futures rose slightly overnight on Sunday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures lifted 63 points, or 0.15%, as of 9:45 p.m. EDT. Futures tied to the S&P 500 were up 0.27%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures gained 0.53%.

The uptick followed a record-breaking week that saw blue-chip indexes like the Dow and the S&P 500 clocking new all-time highs after the Federal Reserve dropped interest rates for the first time in more than four years.

Investors would keep an eye out for the manufacturing and service sector data due on Monday to further assess the soft landing scenario.

Analyst Notes: Widely-followed cryptocurrency analyst Kingpin Crypto indicated a probable retreat to the $60,000 range if $64,000 holds as resistance.

"If price starts closing above supply, then it’s game over for the bears as I see no resistance above until 70,000," the analyst remarked.

$BTC – As long as price respects $64k resistance I still expect a brief rejection towards the red box.



If price starts closing above supply, then it's game over for the bears as I see no resistance above until 70k.



TL;DR. long either at redbox or above $64k, no shorts. https://t.co/zyBnU8UgZn pic.twitter.com/VVED1JLwkA — Kingpin Crypto (@Kingpincrypto12) September 23, 2024

Prominent analyst Ali Martinez predicted an “altcoin season,” with the overall market capitalization reaching $1 trillion sooner rather than later.

The #altcoin market cap looks primed to surpass $1 trillion… It is just a matter of time before #altcoinseason! pic.twitter.com/NRRa6v3ZOk — Ali (@ali_charts) September 22, 2024

He also noted the diminishing Bitcoin dominance that would pave the way for an altcoin rally.

#Bitcoin dominance seems to be topping out, hinting at a possible dip to 47% — setting the stage for an #altcoinseason! pic.twitter.com/qkz4IziP8r — Ali (@ali_charts) September 22, 2024

