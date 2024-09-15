Michaël Van De Poppe Predicts Massive Bitcoin Surge, Says Price May Soar By 890%

Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe has forecast that Bitcoin BTC/USD could potentially skyrocket by a staggering 890% in the current cycle, reaching a value between $300,000 and $600,000.

What Happened: Van de Poppe shared his optimistic prediction with his 724,700 followers on social media platform X.

He expressed his belief that Bitcoin’s current market value is significantly underpriced and could witness a substantial surge if investors consider the digital asset as a safe haven against geopolitical uncertainties, banking instability, and currency debasement.

This explains it all.



The current valuation of #Bitcoin is still super low.



I wouldn't be surprised with $300,000-600,000 this cycle. https://t.co/5GUaBPMZ6A — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) September 12, 2024

Van de Poppe also pointed out a potential breakout in the TOTAL3 chart, which monitors the market capitalization of all crypto assets excluding Bitcoin, Ethereum ETH/USD, and stablecoins. He observed a bullish divergence on the weekly time frame with the relative strength index (RSI), indicating a possible reversal could be on the horizon.

A breakout in the TOTAL3/BTC ratio would suggest that the broader altcoin market is outperforming Bitcoin.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $60,013.74, up by almost 10% in the last seven days.

Why It Matters: Van de Poppe’s prediction, if realized, could signify a monumental shift in the crypto market. Bitcoin’s potential surge could attract a new wave of investors, further solidifying its position as a leading digital asset.

Additionally, a breakout in the TOTAL3/BTC ratio could indicate a growing interest in altcoins, potentially leading to a more diversified crypto market.

