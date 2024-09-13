Sam-Altman Founded Worldcoin Soars On OpenAI's o1 Announcement, XRP Rides On Grayscale Trust Launch

Worldcoin WLD/USD and XRP XRP/USD were among the biggest gainers Thursday even as the broader market moved sideways.
What happened: WLD, the native currency of the blockchain-based identity verification project, popped more than 9%, emerging as the best-performing cryptocurrency in the last 24 hours.
The coin's trading volume jumped 86% to $$182 million, reflecting huge demand from investors.
The rally followed the launch of a new model, ‘o1', by OpenAI, marking a step toward the company's goal of achieving human-like artificial intelligence. Recall that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman launched the Worldcoin project last year.
Apart from Worldcoin, XRP recorded healthy gains, jumping 4.42% in the last 24 hours. The seventh-largest cryptocurrency was the market's biggest large-cap gainer in this period.
The positive momentum came on the heels of asset management giant Grayscale Investments launching a new XRP Trust. The trust aimed to expose accredited investors to the price moves of XRP.
Grayscale dissolved its earlier XRP trust in January 2021 after the SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple Labs, the firm using XRP for its product offerings.
Price Action: At the time of writing, WLD was exchanging hands at $1.53, while XRP was valued at $0.562, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Photo via Shutterstock
