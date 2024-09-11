Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Digest Post-Debate Momentum As Trader Spots Golden Cross That Could Cause 'Massive Rally'

Cryptocurrency markets are trading relatively flat in the aftermath of the presidential debate that was widely seen as a win for Vice President Harris.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $57,574.94 -0.2% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,338.86 -1.3% Solana SOL/USD $132.39 -3.5% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1016 -1.3% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001329 -2.3%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows an increase of 58.2% in large transaction volume and 158.9% surge in exchanges netflows. Transactions greater than $100,000 spiked from 8,377 to 8,970 in single day.

Coinglass data noted 46,883 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $163.17 million.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez stated that Bitcoin miners have sold more than 30,000 BTC over the past three days.

Notable Developments:

Top Losers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Popcat POPCAT/USD $0.602 -7.2% Dogwifhat WIF/USD $1.55 -6.5% Worldcoin WLD/USD $1.38 -6.5%

Trader Notes: As Bitcoin prices crossed the $57,000-mark, crypto trader Cold Blooded Shiller predicted that "$56,000 hold on BTC could be the exact momentum boost the market needs to get some very good upside moves."

He suggested traders to identify markets with "easy liquidity swipes and play into it."

Another crypto trader, Titan Of Crypto, sees Bitcoin at a golden cross on its 2-month chart. He says this has led to a massive Bitcoin rally in the past.

Crypto trader Bach predicts $100,000 for Bitcoin based on the average return in a halving year being around 240%. He added, "We entered 2024 at about $42,000, which means that we will exit 2024 comfortably above $100,000!"

What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

