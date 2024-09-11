'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu's Burn Rate Spikes 8,193%, But Technical Analysis Has Bad News For Bulls

Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD dull monthly performance and technical indicators point to further short-term weakness for the popular meme coin.

What Happened: Shiba Inu’s burn rate has surged by 8,193.6% since burning 1 million coins around 13 hours ago, according to Shibburn data. The remaining 2.1 million coins were burned across several transactions.

According to Benzinga's technical analysis, Shiba Inu's relative strength index of 50 shows the meme coin in neutral territory. However, the simple moving average (SMA) chart indicates that both the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 50-day SMA are below the 200-day SMA, pointing to market weakness for the meme coin.

According to this technical data, sellers may have control, flagging a warning for further price declines unless momentum reverses.

Why It Matters: IntoTheBlock data shows large transactions slumped 65.5% in the past 24 hours. However, daily active addresses increased by 6.9%.

Indodax, an Indonesian crypto exchange, was attacked, with the hacker stealing various tokens from hot wallets. Around 9 billion SHIB were stolen from the exchange as total damages tally to $22 million.

Price Action: In the past 24 hours, SHIB is trading 1.6% down, taking its monthly loss to around 6%.

Image: Shutterstock