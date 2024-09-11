Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz On Trump-Harris Debate: 'She Smoked Him' — Max Keiser Says 'Everybody Knows The War Is Over'

Bitcoin BTC/USD bull and Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz joked about former President Donald Trump’s potential exit from the White House race following the Republican challenger’s presidential debate with Kamala Harris.

What Happened: Novogratz took to X Tuesday night, insinuating that the Republican National Committee and vice presidential nominee Senator J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) were deciding to replace Trump.

The jibe came in response to what he believed was a dismal show by Trump at the debate, where Harris apparently “smoked” him.

That said, the left-leaning Democrat remained unsure about the election outcome due to close competitiveness in six crucial states. “Not sure it changes my opinion that we will go to bed election night and not know the winner,” he remarked.

"The RNC is now meeting with JD Vance to replace Trump" — a pal😂



She smoked him.



Not sure it changes my opinion that we will go to bed election night and not know the winner. Our election will be decided in six states that are gonna be close. — Mike Novogratz (@novogratz) September 11, 2024

Another prominent Bitcoin advocate Max Keiser also weighed in on the debate, quoting lines from singer and songwriter Leonard Cohen’s iconic song, “Everybody Knows.”

“Everybody knows the good guys lost. Everybody knows the fight was fixed. The poor stay poor, the rich get rich. That’s how it goes. Everybody knows."

The fix is in. Move to El Salvador while you still can. #Debatenight



"Everybody knows that the dice are loaded

Everybody rolls with their fingers crossed

Everybody knows the war is over

Everybody knows the good guys lost

Everybody knows the fight was fixed

The poor stay poor,… — Max Keiser (@maxkeiser) September 11, 2024

Why It Matters: Novogratz has thrown his support behind bipartisan cryptocurrency legislation, regardless of the election outcome, stating “No matter who wins the next election, we're going to get positive crypto legislation, I know that.”

The billionaire tycoon argued that most Democrats, with a few exceptions, are "pretty pro-innovation and pro-crypto” and backed the Harris campaign to come up with a favorable policy toward the industry.

Regarding Trump’s active advocacy of the asset class, Novogratz said, “I'm not a single issue voter, indicating that cryptocurrency support was not the sole determinant in his political choices.

The 90-minute debate saw the two candidates spar over issues of importance such as the status of the economy, the cost of living, and abortion, although Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies failed to get a mention.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $56,447.82, down 0.53% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

