Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Nudge Higher On Tuesday As Spot Bitcoin ETFs Clock Record-Low Trading Volume

by Khyathi Dalal, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 10, 2024 4:03 PM | 2 min read |
The cryptocurrency market is continuing its uptrend on Tuesday as financial markets await the impact of the first debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

CryptocurrencyPriceGains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD$57,738+1.5%
Ethereum ETH/USD$2,374+1.3%
Solana SOL/USD$136.5+1.8%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD$0.1031-0.4%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD$0.00001363+0.1%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows a 73% increase in Bitcoin's large transaction volume and a 23% spike in daily active addresses. Exchanges netflows, however, plummeted by 900%.
  • Coinglass data shows 36,600 traders liquidated in the past 24 hours for $107 million, with $77 million coming from short positions.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

CryptocurrencyPriceGains +/-
Fantom FTM/USD$0.506+9.5%
Bitcoin SV BSV/USD$50.58+9.5%
Artificial Superintelligence Alliance FET/USD$1.33+9.5%

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez flagged short-term Bitcoin holders taking advantage of the price bump to offload bitcoin worth $850 million on Tuesday. He also highlighted the reduced supply of bitcoin on exchanges, a potentially bullish sign.

Alex Thorn, head of Galaxy Research, pointed out that Bitcoin ETFs are on pace for an exceptional low volume day on Tuesday as the market continues its drawn-out consolidation phase:

What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

Image: Shutterstock

