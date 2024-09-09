Popcat, Brett Outperform Dogecoin, Shiba Inu In 24 Hour Gains As Memecoins Join Broader Market Rise

Memecoins lifted Sunday as the broader cryptocurrency market staged a spirited recovery from Friday's lows.
What happened: Cat-themed cryptocurrency, Popcat, led the rally, with gains upwards of 6.5% in the last 24 hours. The Solana SOL/USD-based coin registered a 51% spike in trading volumes to $57 million.
Despite a 5.72% decline over the month, POPCAT has been a bumper investment in the cryptocurrency market this year, returning a whopping 6515% year-to-date.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 11:55 p.m. EDT)
|Popcat (POPCAT)
|+6.58%
|$0.5376
|Brett (Based) (BRETT)
|+4.89%
|$0.07281
|Pepe PEPE/USD
|+3.14%
|$0.00007033
Brett, the memecoin based on Layer-2 network Base, notched up gains close to 5% in the 24 hours. Inspired by the character Brett from Matt Furie’s Boys’ Club comic series, the token erased losses from Friday with the latest uptick.
Ethereum ETH/USD-based Pepe also popped over 3%, with a 41% jump in trades in the last 24 hours. In fact, the frog-themed token was the most traded memecoin in the 24-hour period, eclipsing the trading volume for Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.
The total memecoin market capitalization rose from $35.63 billion to $36.50, indicating a rise of 2.4%.
Why It Matters: The rally came amid a wider market uptick, with Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD advancing to the north.
The spike came after Bitcoin plummeted below $53,000 on Friday due to investors’ concerns about a weakening labor market.
The global market cap stood at $1.95 trillion, following a jump of 1.26% in the last 24 hours.
Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $55,116.82, up 1.43% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Image via Shutterstock
