Popcat, Brett Outperform Dogecoin, Shiba Inu In 24 Hour Gains As Memecoins Join Broader Market Rise

Memecoins lifted Sunday as the broader cryptocurrency market staged a spirited recovery from Friday's lows.

What happened: Cat-themed cryptocurrency, Popcat, led the rally, with gains upwards of 6.5% in the last 24 hours. The Solana SOL/USD-based coin registered a 51% spike in trading volumes to $57 million.

Despite a 5.72% decline over the month, POPCAT has been a bumper investment in the cryptocurrency market this year, returning a whopping 6515% year-to-date.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 11:55 p.m. EDT) Popcat (POPCAT) +6.58% $0.5376 Brett (Based) (BRETT) +4.89% $0.07281 Pepe PEPE/USD +3.14% $0.00007033

Brett, the memecoin based on Layer-2 network Base, notched up gains close to 5% in the 24 hours. Inspired by the character Brett from Matt Furie’s Boys’ Club comic series, the token erased losses from Friday with the latest uptick.

Ethereum ETH/USD-based Pepe also popped over 3%, with a 41% jump in trades in the last 24 hours. In fact, the frog-themed token was the most traded memecoin in the 24-hour period, eclipsing the trading volume for Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

The total memecoin market capitalization rose from $35.63 billion to $36.50, indicating a rise of 2.4%.

Why It Matters: The rally came amid a wider market uptick, with Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD advancing to the north.

The spike came after Bitcoin plummeted below $53,000 on Friday due to investors’ concerns about a weakening labor market.

The global market cap stood at $1.95 trillion, following a jump of 1.26% in the last 24 hours.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $55,116.82, up 1.43% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

