Binance Executive Tigran Gambaryan's Family Raises Alarm Over Rapidly Worsening Health, Pleads For Release From Nigerian Prison

The health of Tigran Gambaryan, a Binance BNB/USD executive currently held in a Nigerian prison, is reportedly deteriorating rapidly, leading to his family’s urgent call for release.

What Happened: As per a report by The Block, Gambaryan, a U.S. citizen, has been suffering from a herniated disc, throat infections, and pneumonia, his family claimed. His wife, Yuki Gambaryan, feared that his condition could cause permanent damage and impair his mobility.

“My once fit and healthy husband, who loves working out, is now wheelchair-bound due to a treatable condition that has not been properly addressed,” Yuki said in a statement.

Why It Matters: This plea for Gambaryan's release comes amidst escalating tensions between Binance and the Nigerian authorities.

Gambaryan, who headed Binance’s financial crime compliance unit, and Nadeem Anjarwalla, Binance’s Regional Manager for Africa, were detained by the Nigerian authorities in February when they arrived in the country’s capital to negotiate the investigations into Binance’s alleged role in destabilizing the national currency, the Naira.

Anjawalla fled Nigerian jail but was apprehended in Kenya and faces extradition as of this writing.

Gambaryan’s bail hearings and other court proceedings have been repeatedly postponed due to administrative errors. Binance CEO Richard Teng has demanded Gambaryan's release, criticizing the Nigerian government for setting a “dangerous new precedent” with the detention.

Earlier in June, as many as 108 former federal prosecutors and agents called on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to intensify efforts to free Gambaryan.

