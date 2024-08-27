Pro-Bitcoin Elizabeth Warren Challenger John Deaton Questions Senator's Track Record On Fighting Corporate Greed

Pro-cryptocurrency attorney John Deaton, who is aiming to unseat Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) later this year, has publicly challenged the senator on her stance towards price gouging by big corporations.

What Happened: Deaton took to X Monday, highlighting Warren’s duplicity in her campaign against corporate greed.

“I have personally fought greedy corporations and insurance companies (including one of your former clients, Traveler's Insurance), for more than two decades, on behalf of working families across the Commonwealth,” Deaton responded to an earlier X post by Warren, where she vowed tough actions by the Kamala Harris administration against price gouging.

The attorney said he was open to having a one-on-one discussion with Harris on this matter.

I have personally fought greedy corporations and insurance companies (including one of your former clients, Traveler's Insurance, for more than two decades, on behalf of working families across the Commonwealth. I look forward to our discussion on this topic. See you soon… https://t.co/ll4kkRojNx — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) August 26, 2024

Deaton referenced Warren’s legal defense of insurer Travelers Insurance in a case involving damages sought by asbestos victims that reached the Supreme Court.

Why It Matters: Deaton’s challenge comes in the context of his ongoing campaign against Warren, where he has positioned himself as a staunch supporter of cryptocurrencies. He is well-recognized in the cryptocurrency community for his support of Ripple Labs in the ongoing legal tussle with the SEC, representing several individual XRP XRP/USD holders in the case.

His pro-cryptocurrency stance has also attracted substantial support from industry figures. The Winklevoss twins, co-founders of cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, have donated $1 million in Bitcoin BTC/USD to Deaton’s political campaign

Deaton holds about 80% of his net worth in Bitcoin and Bitcoin-related investments, making him potentially the largest holder of the cryptocurrency among all elected officials and candidates in this year's election.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.