Industry Expert Is 'Super Super Bullish On Both' Gold And Bitcoin, Sees New Playbook Phase As Catalyst

Ronald Stoeferle, managing partner at Incrementum, an independent fund and asset management company, predicts a new era for gold in his latest “In Gold We Trust” report, adding that Bitcoin BTC/USD faces a similarly positive outlook.

What Happened: In an interview, Stoeferle highlighted shifting market dynamics and gold's potential as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty. He argued that gold is entering a "new playbook" phase, with emerging market demand and central bank purchases now driving the market more than Western financial investors. He also noted that gold has performed well despite rising real interest rates, breaking from historical patterns.

Stoeferle emphasized the ongoing importance of inflation, suggesting it will remain a key factor for investors despite recent moderation, saying "I think inflation will continue to be one of the most important things to consider for portfolio construction."

He proposed a new "60/40" portfolio allocation, suggesting 45% stocks, 15% bonds, 15% "safe haven" gold, 10% "performance gold" (including silver and mining stocks), 10% commodities, and 5% bitcoin. This approach aims to adapt to the changing economic landscape and potential inflationary pressures.

In the past year, gold prices have seen a 29.4% increase while Bitcoin is up 97.1% during the same period.

Why It Matters: Stoeferle highlighted the potential for gold as a safe haven asset as the U.S. debt service costs are predicted to reach $1.5 trillion in 2025, potentially surpassing defense spending. This scenario could lead to a reassessment of traditional investment strategies.

He also discussed the relationship between gold and Bitcoin, noting similarities in their scarcity and potential as alternative assets. "I’m super super bullish on both assets," Stoeferle stated.

Regarding silver, Stoeferle expressed cautious optimism, citing potential demand from the solar industry but warning that it may underperform during the early stages of a recession.

